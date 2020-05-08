5100 Calenda Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking pool garage internet access

Expansive single story 7 bedroom home, recently remodeled and offering maple hardwood flooring, new mahogany french doors opening onto the covered patio adjacent to the swimming pool. New LED lighting throughout, newly remodeled bathrooms, brand new and unused appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, Wolff stove, and extra refrigerator in the garage. Separate 12 x 20 storage shed with drive up entrance suitable for cars, furniture, tools, and other items. Completely walled and gated property for privacy and security, full alarm system, installed Avaya phone system perfect for business use, easy freeway access, El Camino Charter High School as part of the Woodland Hills school district. True luxury in a convenient location perfect for a large family, rehab or assisted living facility. Short term insurance or executive relocation tenants welcome.



No Pets Allowed



