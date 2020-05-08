All apartments in Los Angeles
5100 Calenda Dr
5100 Calenda Dr

5100 Calenda Drive · (818) 970-7693
Location

5100 Calenda Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Price and availability

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 beds, 4.5 baths, $7500 · Avail. now

$7,500

7 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 3741 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Expansive single story 7 bedroom home, recently remodeled and offering maple hardwood flooring, new mahogany french doors opening onto the covered patio adjacent to the swimming pool. New LED lighting throughout, newly remodeled bathrooms, brand new and unused appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, Wolff stove, and extra refrigerator in the garage. Separate 12 x 20 storage shed with drive up entrance suitable for cars, furniture, tools, and other items. Completely walled and gated property for privacy and security, full alarm system, installed Avaya phone system perfect for business use, easy freeway access, El Camino Charter High School as part of the Woodland Hills school district. True luxury in a convenient location perfect for a large family, rehab or assisted living facility. Short term insurance or executive relocation tenants welcome.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5761701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5100 Calenda Dr have any available units?
5100 Calenda Dr has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5100 Calenda Dr have?
Some of 5100 Calenda Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5100 Calenda Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5100 Calenda Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5100 Calenda Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5100 Calenda Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5100 Calenda Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5100 Calenda Dr offers parking.
Does 5100 Calenda Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5100 Calenda Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5100 Calenda Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5100 Calenda Dr has a pool.
Does 5100 Calenda Dr have accessible units?
No, 5100 Calenda Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5100 Calenda Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5100 Calenda Dr has units with dishwashers.
