510 S . NORMANDIE UNIT 209 # 209

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed lobby media room pet friendly

JUST RENOVATED SPACIOUS, MID-CENTURY - VIBE -LIGHT FILLED STUDIO- DW - AC - PERFECT K-TOWN LOCATION - PARKING INCLUDED!

PHOTOS OF IDENTICAL UNIT. FLOORS ARE NEW.

So, listen, this might not be the place for you. You have to be all fierce and fashion to dig not only the open mid-century modern design of the interior, but the mad men dapper luxury that is the Parc Meridian?AND this speakeasy chic neighborhood. Seriously you have to be able to flow hip hop hipster to mad man glam to prohibition jazzy - and not everyone can.

At the very least you might have to buy some hats. A fedora, maybe a cloche.

Jazz, Hip-hop, Swing, Funk and House should all be cascading around this airy open floor plan. These crisp walls and sleek, high-end laminate floors need dancing feet of friends and family tapping on them. This space is great for both hibernating and entertaining. The exposed updated kitchen with its shiny silver appliances will make friends swoon or a great space to make some soup so you can Netflix and chill.

Grab some big glasses and go-go boots and head down to the glamour, hippy, California lobby on your way out to have a night at one of the cool cat hot spots in your new hood.

Parking? Psht that?s for lesser beings. You don?t have to deal with that noise. Just go go in your go-gos and that hat you bought and grab a gourmet burger at Cassels, classic Tofu soup at BCD Tofu House or posh eat under the stars upstairs at Commissary in the Line Hotel.

Then go mixology it up at the dapper Normandy Club or swank Mama Lion. Culture much? Get to the Wiltern, CGV theatre or hop on the metro at Normandie & Wilshire and the galleries, museums and theaters of DTLA before you can say ?old fashioned, please?.

We don?t even need to talk about how central you are to all kinds of every store and take out joints, right? That?s obvs. Eastside, Westside, North, South - ain?t no thing, chicken-wing. When you do need to bother with an automobile, just about every neighborhood is under 30 AND the 101 and 10 are just right there.



Available Now

1 Month?s Security Deposit

1 Year Minimum Lease

Owner Pays Water and Trash

Tenant Pays Electric and Gas

Maximum of 2 Pets Under 25lbs Allowed