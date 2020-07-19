5071 Llano Drive

Amenities

The ultimate expression of modern design and function. Truly one of the newest modern estate homes in Woodland Hills or Calabasas. This secluded gated property features expansive views of the valley from every vantage point. Two story ceilings, vast open entertaining space and walls of glass bring the outside in for the light and bright showplace. The custom chefs kitchen features top of the line appliances and a massive island that serves as a gathering place with an open flow to the family and dining room. Living areas all flow to a massive outdoor viewing deck complete with infinity pool and spa, an over-sized fire pit and a large bbq area, all perfect for entertaining or enjoying city light views. The master retreat is spacious with walls of glass and features a large master bath with walk in shower, duel sinks and spa tub. The home also includes a 3 car garage, private elevator, solar panels and E.V. charging. The current owner has paid attention to perfecting this masterpiece by constantly improving every detail. New design fixtures, new paint schemes, new electronics custom doors and lighting are just some of the latest additions. Minutes from Warner Center, the Village Shopping Center, the commons of Calabasas and the best the valley has to offer. Beach city's are a short drive through the canyon and the local schools are top rated. Don't miss out on this one!