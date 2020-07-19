All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5071 Llano Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5071 Llano Drive
Last updated March 29 2019 at 4:59 PM

5071 Llano Drive

5071 N Llano Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5071 N Llano Dr, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
elevator
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
The ultimate expression of modern design and function. Truly one of the newest modern estate homes in Woodland Hills or Calabasas. This secluded gated property features expansive views of the valley from every vantage point. Two story ceilings, vast open entertaining space and walls of glass bring the outside in for the light and bright showplace. The custom chefs kitchen features top of the line appliances and a massive island that serves as a gathering place with an open flow to the family and dining room. Living areas all flow to a massive outdoor viewing deck complete with infinity pool and spa, an over-sized fire pit and a large bbq area, all perfect for entertaining or enjoying city light views. The master retreat is spacious with walls of glass and features a large master bath with walk in shower, duel sinks and spa tub. The home also includes a 3 car garage, private elevator, solar panels and E.V. charging. The current owner has paid attention to perfecting this masterpiece by constantly improving every detail. New design fixtures, new paint schemes, new electronics custom doors and lighting are just some of the latest additions. Minutes from Warner Center, the Village Shopping Center, the commons of Calabasas and the best the valley has to offer. Beach city's are a short drive through the canyon and the local schools are top rated. Don't miss out on this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5071 Llano Drive have any available units?
5071 Llano Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5071 Llano Drive have?
Some of 5071 Llano Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5071 Llano Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5071 Llano Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5071 Llano Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5071 Llano Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5071 Llano Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5071 Llano Drive offers parking.
Does 5071 Llano Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5071 Llano Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5071 Llano Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5071 Llano Drive has a pool.
Does 5071 Llano Drive have accessible units?
No, 5071 Llano Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5071 Llano Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5071 Llano Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NMS Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Pacific Rose Apartments
10705 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Carlton Canyon Apartments
5826 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
The Orsini
550 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Village
17442 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College