Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

5061 Chimineas Avenue

5061 Chimineas Avenue · (310) 525-0528
Location

5061 Chimineas Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1008 sqft

Amenities

Located in the desirable city of Tarzana, south of the Blvd. Tucked away this property offers 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath with a Pool. Property has been painted, new floors installed, new doors and much more. Living room and dining area have an open floor plan and adjacent is the kitchen. Its bright and spacious with an abundance of cabinetry with granite counter tops and beautiful back splash. Bedrooms are of great size and share a full sized bathroom. The yard is big enough to entertain all your guests. Pool is gated and ready for your summer enjoyment. Centrally located to schools, restaurants, and shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5061 Chimineas Avenue have any available units?
5061 Chimineas Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5061 Chimineas Avenue have?
Some of 5061 Chimineas Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5061 Chimineas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5061 Chimineas Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5061 Chimineas Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5061 Chimineas Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5061 Chimineas Avenue offer parking?
No, 5061 Chimineas Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5061 Chimineas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5061 Chimineas Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5061 Chimineas Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5061 Chimineas Avenue has a pool.
Does 5061 Chimineas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5061 Chimineas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5061 Chimineas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5061 Chimineas Avenue has units with dishwashers.
