5061 Chimineas Avenue

Located in the desirable city of Tarzana, south of the Blvd. Tucked away this property offers 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath with a Pool. Property has been painted, new floors installed, new doors and much more. Living room and dining area have an open floor plan and adjacent is the kitchen. Its bright and spacious with an abundance of cabinetry with granite counter tops and beautiful back splash. Bedrooms are of great size and share a full sized bathroom. The yard is big enough to entertain all your guests. Pool is gated and ready for your summer enjoyment. Centrally located to schools, restaurants, and shopping centers.