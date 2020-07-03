All apartments in Los Angeles
506 S. Bonnie Brae St.

506 South Bonnie Brae Street · No Longer Available
Location

506 South Bonnie Brae Street, Los Angeles, CA 90057
Westlake

Amenities

granite counters
all utils included
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodeled 1BR.. DTLA - Property Id: 268376

Must-See! Completely Remodeled apartment located near downtown Los Angeles.

It is near parks, transportation and close to freeways.
Walking distance from Metro Station.

This unit has been tastefully remodeled with luxurious upgrades.
Beautiful tile flooring throughout. New linoleum floors in bedroom. Barn Door

Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops. Refrigerator, Stove, and Microwave included.

Air Conditioner included

All Utilities included.

Please be aware that parking on street is very limited.

For faster response please text Tim Torres
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268376
Property Id 268376

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5732092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 S. Bonnie Brae St. have any available units?
506 S. Bonnie Brae St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 506 S. Bonnie Brae St. have?
Some of 506 S. Bonnie Brae St.'s amenities include granite counters, all utils included, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 S. Bonnie Brae St. currently offering any rent specials?
506 S. Bonnie Brae St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 S. Bonnie Brae St. pet-friendly?
No, 506 S. Bonnie Brae St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 506 S. Bonnie Brae St. offer parking?
No, 506 S. Bonnie Brae St. does not offer parking.
Does 506 S. Bonnie Brae St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 S. Bonnie Brae St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 S. Bonnie Brae St. have a pool?
No, 506 S. Bonnie Brae St. does not have a pool.
Does 506 S. Bonnie Brae St. have accessible units?
No, 506 S. Bonnie Brae St. does not have accessible units.
Does 506 S. Bonnie Brae St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 S. Bonnie Brae St. does not have units with dishwashers.

