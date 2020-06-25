All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:26 AM

5057 Shirley Avenue

5057 N Shirley Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5057 N Shirley Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Available March 2019. Great option if displaced by the Woolsey Fire. Seeking minimum one year lease, or longer. A wonderful large 4 BD, 2 1/2 BA ranch-style home in a great neighborhood, on quiet street with sought-after elementary, middle, and high-schools. The home offers a ton of living space with plenty of storage throughout. Very functional kitchen for those who love to cook. Huge yard with complete privacy and large fenced-in pool. Master suite with large separate bathroom quarters and large walk-in closet. Two of the bedrooms are very spacious (one with walk-in closet). The third makes a great office. Huge living den with very cool architectural elements. Some furniture can be made available for dining room. Washer and Dryer, plus extra-large freezer also available in garage. Garage has great work space, plus a utility sink. Overall, a wonderful livable property for you and your family. Gardener and pool services included. All utilities are tenant's responsibility. Permanent hot tub in master bath can be filled (subject to unilateral release of liability of landlord).

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/27470

(RLNE4726400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5057 Shirley Avenue have any available units?
5057 Shirley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5057 Shirley Avenue have?
Some of 5057 Shirley Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5057 Shirley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5057 Shirley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5057 Shirley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5057 Shirley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5057 Shirley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5057 Shirley Avenue offers parking.
Does 5057 Shirley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5057 Shirley Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5057 Shirley Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5057 Shirley Avenue has a pool.
Does 5057 Shirley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5057 Shirley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5057 Shirley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5057 Shirley Avenue has units with dishwashers.
