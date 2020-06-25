5057 Shirley Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Available March 2019. Great option if displaced by the Woolsey Fire. Seeking minimum one year lease, or longer. A wonderful large 4 BD, 2 1/2 BA ranch-style home in a great neighborhood, on quiet street with sought-after elementary, middle, and high-schools. The home offers a ton of living space with plenty of storage throughout. Very functional kitchen for those who love to cook. Huge yard with complete privacy and large fenced-in pool. Master suite with large separate bathroom quarters and large walk-in closet. Two of the bedrooms are very spacious (one with walk-in closet). The third makes a great office. Huge living den with very cool architectural elements. Some furniture can be made available for dining room. Washer and Dryer, plus extra-large freezer also available in garage. Garage has great work space, plus a utility sink. Overall, a wonderful livable property for you and your family. Gardener and pool services included. All utilities are tenant's responsibility. Permanent hot tub in master bath can be filled (subject to unilateral release of liability of landlord).



