Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Remodeled one story home with large bright living and dining areas and updated kitchen & baths. Terrific master suite with large walk-in closet. Gorgeous engineered hardwood floors in the public areas and beautiful carpet in the bedrooms. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer. Large yard and dry-walled one car garage with long driveway for multiple cars. Tenants have moved, so now it is easy to see.