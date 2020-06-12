All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 13 2019 at 7:58 AM

5038 Encino Avenue

5038 Encino Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5038 Encino Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Custom gated 2 story Mediterranean home with 3 car garage in the heart of the Amestoy Estate's in Encino with Guest House. Amazing curb appeal, lovely lush landscaping. Step into a warm and wonderful family home with high-beam ceilings and wood floors. Totally remodeled with 6 bedrooms all with their own baths. Terrific Master suite includes fireplace and large balcony with 2 walk-in closets. Lavish master bath w/double sinks, spa tub and over sized shower. Large living room with high beam ceilings and wood floors. Two downstairs fireplaces in formal living room and family room. Lavish use of stone throughout the home. Gorgeous gourmet chefs kitchen includes top of the line appliances with granite counter tops including over-sized center island with sink and seating area. Lovely breakfast area overlooking a yard built for entertaining with great lounging space an over-sized pool and spa and tons of grass. Large 1000 sq/ft guest house great for home office or studio includes 1 bedroom/bath large walk in closet and super kitchen with upgraded appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5038 Encino Avenue have any available units?
5038 Encino Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5038 Encino Avenue have?
Some of 5038 Encino Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5038 Encino Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5038 Encino Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5038 Encino Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5038 Encino Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5038 Encino Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5038 Encino Avenue offers parking.
Does 5038 Encino Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5038 Encino Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5038 Encino Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5038 Encino Avenue has a pool.
Does 5038 Encino Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5038 Encino Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5038 Encino Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5038 Encino Avenue has units with dishwashers.

