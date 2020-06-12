5038 Encino Avenue

Amenities

Custom gated 2 story Mediterranean home with 3 car garage in the heart of the Amestoy Estate's in Encino with Guest House. Amazing curb appeal, lovely lush landscaping. Step into a warm and wonderful family home with high-beam ceilings and wood floors. Totally remodeled with 6 bedrooms all with their own baths. Terrific Master suite includes fireplace and large balcony with 2 walk-in closets. Lavish master bath w/double sinks, spa tub and over sized shower. Large living room with high beam ceilings and wood floors. Two downstairs fireplaces in formal living room and family room. Lavish use of stone throughout the home. Gorgeous gourmet chefs kitchen includes top of the line appliances with granite counter tops including over-sized center island with sink and seating area. Lovely breakfast area overlooking a yard built for entertaining with great lounging space an over-sized pool and spa and tons of grass. Large 1000 sq/ft guest house great for home office or studio includes 1 bedroom/bath large walk in closet and super kitchen with upgraded appliances.