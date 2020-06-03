5026 Cleon Avenue

Amenities

**ACCEPTING 6, 12, OR 18 MONTH LEASES TO GREAT APPLICANTS** ** NEVER-BEEN-LIVED-IN NORTH HOLLYWOOD APARTMENT** We have FOUR brand new, never-been-lived-in townhouse style units available in NOHO ARTS DISTRICT - WALKING DISTANCE to all the hottest/trendiest restaurants, bars, cafes and shops in the NoHo Arts District (Starbucks, Republic of Pie, The Federal Bar, El Tejano, and the coming soon WholeFoods), as well as everything on Riverside Drive in Toluca Lake (Trader Joes, Catcher in the Rye, Sweetsalt, Such Yuzu, Lemonade, etc). This can be your own private home that has a hip, contemporary style, each with their own front door (no more big apartment hallways/garages) and 2 tandem driveway parking spaces. This neighborhood is absolutely peaceful and a pleasure to walk in while also being near all the action. This is the only premium pocket of NoHo Arts (dubbed "The Golden Quadrant" that is still primarily beautiful walkable residential streets". Easy access to the 134, 101, 170, and Metro Red Line! Perfectly placed between Studio City and Burbank, and right next to all of the studios (Warner Bros, Disney, Universal). We have four 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath units available! Each is brand new, with all new stainless steel appliances + private, in-unit washer/dryers. Modern kitchens with large sinks and tons of cabinet space. Hardwood floors. High ceilings. Central air and heat. Lots of closet space.