Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

5026 Cleon Avenue

5026 Cleon Ave · (609) 513-2646
Location

5026 Cleon Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1/2 · Avail. now

$3,475

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1591 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
**ACCEPTING 6, 12, OR 18 MONTH LEASES TO GREAT APPLICANTS** ** NEVER-BEEN-LIVED-IN NORTH HOLLYWOOD APARTMENT** We have FOUR brand new, never-been-lived-in townhouse style units available in NOHO ARTS DISTRICT - WALKING DISTANCE to all the hottest/trendiest restaurants, bars, cafes and shops in the NoHo Arts District (Starbucks, Republic of Pie, The Federal Bar, El Tejano, and the coming soon WholeFoods), as well as everything on Riverside Drive in Toluca Lake (Trader Joes, Catcher in the Rye, Sweetsalt, Such Yuzu, Lemonade, etc). This can be your own private home that has a hip, contemporary style, each with their own front door (no more big apartment hallways/garages) and 2 tandem driveway parking spaces. This neighborhood is absolutely peaceful and a pleasure to walk in while also being near all the action. This is the only premium pocket of NoHo Arts (dubbed "The Golden Quadrant" that is still primarily beautiful walkable residential streets". Easy access to the 134, 101, 170, and Metro Red Line! Perfectly placed between Studio City and Burbank, and right next to all of the studios (Warner Bros, Disney, Universal). We have four 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath units available! Each is brand new, with all new stainless steel appliances + private, in-unit washer/dryers. Modern kitchens with large sinks and tons of cabinet space. Hardwood floors. High ceilings. Central air and heat. Lots of closet space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5026 Cleon Avenue have any available units?
5026 Cleon Avenue has a unit available for $3,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5026 Cleon Avenue have?
Some of 5026 Cleon Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5026 Cleon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5026 Cleon Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5026 Cleon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5026 Cleon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5026 Cleon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5026 Cleon Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5026 Cleon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5026 Cleon Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5026 Cleon Avenue have a pool?
No, 5026 Cleon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5026 Cleon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5026 Cleon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5026 Cleon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5026 Cleon Avenue has units with dishwashers.
