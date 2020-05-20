5017 Institute Place Unit: 1

Amenities

parking microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Stunning, bright and spacious 1 bedroom apartment in beautiful -style villa with plenty of natural sunlight in East Hollywood available for 4 weeks Sep 4 - Oct 4. The cavernous living room has a huge true arch window, cream-colorfulsofa, 4K TV with digital access and dining table. The second room could be used as a small bedroom (have a full blow-up mattress available for use) or an office/studio, which is what I use it for as a filmmaker/journalist.



The kitchen has a microwave, fridge, full-range stove and kettle. Bathroom has both a shower and separate bath with white tiles and glazed windows for privacy.



The large bedroom has two closets but only one will be available to use, a luxurious Queen size bed thats firm and hugs every inch of your body when you sleep. The 900 sq foot apartment is actually big enough for two people but I live here alone very comfortably.



Across the street is a Thai restaurant, Thai massage, laundromat and Salvadorian bakery. Grocery store is two blocks away and trendy Daves Hot Chicken one block away.



Within 5-10 minutes drive of Silver Lake, Los Feliz, Koreatown and Hollywood and Griffith Park. Street parking available.



Open to people or couples only and preferably for the entire duration of four weeks or most of it.



.