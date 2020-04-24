5016 Rosewood Avenue 1/2

Amenities

Luxurious single-family home with no common walls. Located near Larchmont Village and trendy shops and restaurants on Melrose Avenue. The modern architecture of this three-story home is constructed to enhance the incredible open space and volume of the main level living areas (living and dining) with soaring ceilings and generous loft space that opens to a private outdoor patio with city and mountain views. This contemporary home offers 3 bedrooms including a master suite, 3.5 baths and features center island kitchen with waterfall countertop, designer finishes and European style cabinetry. This home additionally provides and abundance of natural light, white oak planked floors, private patio off living room and direct access, 2 car garage. This property is 1 of 4 single-family residences created under Los Angeles's, small lot subdivision ordinance and is located at the rear of the complex.