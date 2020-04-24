All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5016 Rosewood Avenue 1/2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5016 Rosewood Avenue 1/2
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:44 AM

5016 Rosewood Avenue 1/2

5016 Rosewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Wilshire
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5016 Rosewood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Luxurious single-family home with no common walls. Located near Larchmont Village and trendy shops and restaurants on Melrose Avenue. The modern architecture of this three-story home is constructed to enhance the incredible open space and volume of the main level living areas (living and dining) with soaring ceilings and generous loft space that opens to a private outdoor patio with city and mountain views. This contemporary home offers 3 bedrooms including a master suite, 3.5 baths and features center island kitchen with waterfall countertop, designer finishes and European style cabinetry. This home additionally provides and abundance of natural light, white oak planked floors, private patio off living room and direct access, 2 car garage. This property is 1 of 4 single-family residences created under Los Angeles's, small lot subdivision ordinance and is located at the rear of the complex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5016 Rosewood Avenue 1/2 have any available units?
5016 Rosewood Avenue 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 5016 Rosewood Avenue 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
5016 Rosewood Avenue 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5016 Rosewood Avenue 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 5016 Rosewood Avenue 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5016 Rosewood Avenue 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 5016 Rosewood Avenue 1/2 offers parking.
Does 5016 Rosewood Avenue 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5016 Rosewood Avenue 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5016 Rosewood Avenue 1/2 have a pool?
No, 5016 Rosewood Avenue 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 5016 Rosewood Avenue 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 5016 Rosewood Avenue 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 5016 Rosewood Avenue 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5016 Rosewood Avenue 1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5016 Rosewood Avenue 1/2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5016 Rosewood Avenue 1/2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Poinsettia Club
1444 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Wilshire Margot Apartments
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
12320 Montana Ave.
12320 Montana Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Park Fifth
427 West 5th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College