5016 Calderon Rd

Amenities

Very clean home, South of the Blvd! - Property features two fireplaces, a wet bar, 4 large bedrooms, dual sinks in both bathrooms and an extra storage room. The master bedroom is over-sized with two closets. The property also has a 2 car garage. This highly sought after neighborhood is located near shops, restaurants and close to the mall! It's also close to a very good elementary and middle school as well as the 101 freeway! Take the canyon to the beach which is only a scenic 30-minute drive! Don't miss out!!- Negotiable price based on credit.



