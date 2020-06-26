All apartments in Los Angeles
5016 Calderon Rd

5016 Calderon Road · No Longer Available
Location

5016 Calderon Road, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very clean home, South of the Blvd! - Property features two fireplaces, a wet bar, 4 large bedrooms, dual sinks in both bathrooms and an extra storage room. The master bedroom is over-sized with two closets. The property also has a 2 car garage. This highly sought after neighborhood is located near shops, restaurants and close to the mall! It's also close to a very good elementary and middle school as well as the 101 freeway! Take the canyon to the beach which is only a scenic 30-minute drive! Don't miss out!!- Negotiable price based on credit.

(RLNE5021808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5016 Calderon Rd have any available units?
5016 Calderon Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5016 Calderon Rd have?
Some of 5016 Calderon Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5016 Calderon Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5016 Calderon Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5016 Calderon Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5016 Calderon Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5016 Calderon Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5016 Calderon Rd offers parking.
Does 5016 Calderon Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5016 Calderon Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5016 Calderon Rd have a pool?
No, 5016 Calderon Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5016 Calderon Rd have accessible units?
No, 5016 Calderon Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5016 Calderon Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5016 Calderon Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
