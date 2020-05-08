501 S. Rampart

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4116e59076 ---- This great apartment combines the 1920\'s style, brick with a fresh, modern touch. It has been newly renovated and contains top of the line cabinetry, countertops, and custom hardwood flooring. Classic black and white tile bathroom and lots of light. Lovely calming grays round out the space. Located in the most central neighborhood in LA, this beautiful, newly remodeled apartment is convenient to Silverlake, Downtown, and Los Feliz. Right around the corner from the park and a quick lift to the Commissary or to Bootleg, this studio apartment is walking distance to numerous supermarkets, coffee shops, and restaurants. Available for an immediate move in. Check it out today. Call or Text Kim424.400.7010 KEY FEATURES: Newly renovated Natural light! Appliances included Large Windows/Natural Light Tons of storage space Street parking only Laundry: Shared LEASE TERMS: 1 Year Lease