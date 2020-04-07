All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 9 2019 at 8:58 AM

5006 West PATAGONIA Court

5006 W Patagonia Ct · No Longer Available
Location

5006 W Patagonia Ct, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
yoga
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
yoga
A truly remarkable lease offering in Hancock Park's fastest developing areas. Newer construction with stunning architectural flare, this is one of four single family homes in a small lot sub-division. The homes are hip, sexy and ultra-creative with stunning tile work and beautiful walnut floors. Each residence offers a nearly identical floor plan that is great for family living, entertaining or a live-work space. The homes feature 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths in almost 2,300sf with a large open great room with kitchen, dining area and a cozy sitting area. The gorgeous large picture windows allow a constant flow of natural light into the space, and the huge flex space/loft offers a multitude of possibilities from a TV Room, Office, loft bedroom, artist's studio or just a relaxing space to do yoga and meditate. The property also boasts a large private two garage with a separate laundry room with ample storage. All in very close proximity to Larchmont Village, The Studios and Downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5006 West PATAGONIA Court have any available units?
5006 West PATAGONIA Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5006 West PATAGONIA Court have?
Some of 5006 West PATAGONIA Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5006 West PATAGONIA Court currently offering any rent specials?
5006 West PATAGONIA Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5006 West PATAGONIA Court pet-friendly?
No, 5006 West PATAGONIA Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5006 West PATAGONIA Court offer parking?
Yes, 5006 West PATAGONIA Court offers parking.
Does 5006 West PATAGONIA Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5006 West PATAGONIA Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5006 West PATAGONIA Court have a pool?
No, 5006 West PATAGONIA Court does not have a pool.
Does 5006 West PATAGONIA Court have accessible units?
No, 5006 West PATAGONIA Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5006 West PATAGONIA Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5006 West PATAGONIA Court has units with dishwashers.
