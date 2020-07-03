All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:28 PM

4960 Winnetka Avenue

4960 Winnetka Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4960 Winnetka Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Remodeled one story house with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, pool and large backyard for lease. Located South of Ventura Blvd., close to "The Village”, Warner Center, shopping, parks, and desirable schools. A true gem for living and entertaining. Come experience this open, spacious, and dazzling home!
To request in person showing, TEXT to Armen at 213-792-4343. We also implore you to be cautious and to consider your health and safety as well as the health and safety of others if you choose to proceed with showings at this time. Please wear gloves or use a towel when touching anything, remove shoes or wear booties. Also you must submit a signed C.A.R. PEAD form (in the supplemental section) and send to ArmenAgent1@Gmail.com before any showings.Seller, Broker and Broker's agents do not represent or guarantee the accuracy of the square footage, bedroom/bathroom count, lot size or lot lines, permitted or un-permitted spaces. Buyer(s) & Buyer's agents are advised to independently verify the accuracy of all info and to do their own due diligence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4960 Winnetka Avenue have any available units?
4960 Winnetka Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4960 Winnetka Avenue have?
Some of 4960 Winnetka Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4960 Winnetka Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4960 Winnetka Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4960 Winnetka Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4960 Winnetka Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4960 Winnetka Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4960 Winnetka Avenue offers parking.
Does 4960 Winnetka Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4960 Winnetka Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4960 Winnetka Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4960 Winnetka Avenue has a pool.
Does 4960 Winnetka Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4960 Winnetka Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4960 Winnetka Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4960 Winnetka Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

