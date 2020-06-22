4944 Ledge Avenue

Amenities

Toluca Woods, Furnished rental, short or long term. Near Warner Brothers, Disney, Universal, Dreamworks, ABC, NBC, CBS and Radford Studios. This is a beautifully decorated 3 bedroom 2 bath Ranch style home. Property has large living room for entertaining with gas fireplace, 65 inch flat screen, leather sectional and chairs. The dining area has large wood plank table that seats 6 people. Spacious, modern kitchen includes stainless-steel appliances, refrigerator, stove, oven, and microwave. Separate island with breakfast seating plus additional bistro table for 4. Kitchen has everything for gourmet food preparation plus lots of cabinets and storage. The 2 bedrooms include queen beds with large closets, dressers and flat screen TV’s. They share a full bathroom with tub, shower and sink. The master Bedroom has King bed, flat screen TV, walk-in closet and master bathroom with walk-in double shower. There is a large office with desk and flat screen TV. Separate outdoor areas, to include BBQ, El fresco dining area plus large conversation seating. NOTE: There are two houses on the lot separated by a 6 foot fence. The back home is also available for lease. Willie Baronet, Coastal Vacation Estates 310-801-0633