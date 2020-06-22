All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4944 Ledge Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4944 Ledge Avenue
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:10 AM

4944 Ledge Avenue

4944 Ledge Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4944 Ledge Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
Greater Toluca Lake

Amenities

stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Toluca Woods, Furnished rental, short or long term. Near Warner Brothers, Disney, Universal, Dreamworks, ABC, NBC, CBS and Radford Studios. This is a beautifully decorated 3 bedroom 2 bath Ranch style home. Property has large living room for entertaining with gas fireplace, 65 inch flat screen, leather sectional and chairs. The dining area has large wood plank table that seats 6 people. Spacious, modern kitchen includes stainless-steel appliances, refrigerator, stove, oven, and microwave. Separate island with breakfast seating plus additional bistro table for 4. Kitchen has everything for gourmet food preparation plus lots of cabinets and storage. The 2 bedrooms include queen beds with large closets, dressers and flat screen TV’s. They share a full bathroom with tub, shower and sink. The master Bedroom has King bed, flat screen TV, walk-in closet and master bathroom with walk-in double shower. There is a large office with desk and flat screen TV. Separate outdoor areas, to include BBQ, El fresco dining area plus large conversation seating. NOTE: There are two houses on the lot separated by a 6 foot fence. The back home is also available for lease. Willie Baronet, Coastal Vacation Estates 310-801-0633

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4944 Ledge Avenue have any available units?
4944 Ledge Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4944 Ledge Avenue have?
Some of 4944 Ledge Avenue's amenities include stainless steel, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4944 Ledge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4944 Ledge Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4944 Ledge Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4944 Ledge Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4944 Ledge Avenue offer parking?
No, 4944 Ledge Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4944 Ledge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4944 Ledge Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4944 Ledge Avenue have a pool?
No, 4944 Ledge Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4944 Ledge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4944 Ledge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4944 Ledge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4944 Ledge Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Tyrone Terrace Apartments
4949 Tyrone Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy
Los Angeles, CA 90710
Cosmo Lofts
1617 Cosmo St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College