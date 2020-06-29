4944 Arcola Avenue

Amenities

Located on a quiet, tree-lined street in the Toluca Woods area, this home is the perfect space for those who desire a separate work space/studio or guest house. The main house has 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom, hardwood floors, tile floors in the kitchen & bath, and plenty of natural light. The kitchen includes new stainless steel appliances and tile counter tops with plenty of cabinetry and storage. A very large dining area and living room with surround sound speakers, flat screen TV (included for tenants) and a receiver port, complete the interior of the main home. The property features a separate back unit which is currently set up as a recording studio with 2 vocal booths, sound resistant tiles, new carpet, a kitchenette with small fridge, washer/dryer, and a 3/4 bathroom. It can be easily used as a separate living space (not a permitted ADU), a home office, or mother-in-law suite. The large pool/spa and deck/patio area outside calls for entertaining guests, dining al fresco and lounging poolside. This home has central AC, light dimmers, a new stove, storage, energy efficient windows, plenty of natural light, and fresh paint. This is the perfect home for those who desire a great location, a live/work environment, and their own private pool/spa oasis.