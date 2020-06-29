All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 4 2019 at 9:21 PM

4944 Arcola Avenue

4944 Arcola Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4944 Arcola Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
Greater Toluca Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Located on a quiet, tree-lined street in the Toluca Woods area, this home is the perfect space for those who desire a separate work space/studio or guest house. The main house has 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom, hardwood floors, tile floors in the kitchen & bath, and plenty of natural light. The kitchen includes new stainless steel appliances and tile counter tops with plenty of cabinetry and storage. A very large dining area and living room with surround sound speakers, flat screen TV (included for tenants) and a receiver port, complete the interior of the main home. The property features a separate back unit which is currently set up as a recording studio with 2 vocal booths, sound resistant tiles, new carpet, a kitchenette with small fridge, washer/dryer, and a 3/4 bathroom. It can be easily used as a separate living space (not a permitted ADU), a home office, or mother-in-law suite. The large pool/spa and deck/patio area outside calls for entertaining guests, dining al fresco and lounging poolside. This home has central AC, light dimmers, a new stove, storage, energy efficient windows, plenty of natural light, and fresh paint. This is the perfect home for those who desire a great location, a live/work environment, and their own private pool/spa oasis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4944 Arcola Avenue have any available units?
4944 Arcola Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4944 Arcola Avenue have?
Some of 4944 Arcola Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4944 Arcola Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4944 Arcola Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4944 Arcola Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4944 Arcola Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4944 Arcola Avenue offer parking?
No, 4944 Arcola Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4944 Arcola Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4944 Arcola Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4944 Arcola Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4944 Arcola Avenue has a pool.
Does 4944 Arcola Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4944 Arcola Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4944 Arcola Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4944 Arcola Avenue has units with dishwashers.

