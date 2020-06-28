All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:18 PM

4941 Marmol Dr.

4941 Marmol Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4941 Marmol Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Spacious Private Home on a Hill- JUST REDUCED $3,995 -
Beautiful private home on a hill - Custom designed home on a hill with stunning views from every angle! Featuring 4 bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. Large living room with fireplace, and large balconies perfect for entertaining. Remodeled kitchen with new appliances opens up to dining area. Guest bathroom downstairs on the first floor. Water filtration system ensures filtered water throughout the entire home. Long private driveway and yard, spacious patio area. Ample storage all over the home. Three of the four bedrooms upstairs have balconies with amazing views. Large room upstairs with fireplace. Two large bathrooms with extra vanity space. Vaulted ceilings throughout the home with hardwood and tile flooring on the first level. Large two car garage with storage.
SOUTH OF VENTURA!
Central location 5 minutes drive from major shopping centers,
walking distance from highly rated Serania elementary and beautiful parks. Easy access to 101 freeway and a few turns away from Topanga Canyon's direct route to Pacific Coast Highway.
Allison Maher DRE#02065013
Call 323-301-3593
We are an equal housing provider and follow all fair housing laws.
Security deposit is based on credit

(RLNE5149405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4941 Marmol Dr. have any available units?
4941 Marmol Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4941 Marmol Dr. have?
Some of 4941 Marmol Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4941 Marmol Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4941 Marmol Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4941 Marmol Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4941 Marmol Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4941 Marmol Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4941 Marmol Dr. offers parking.
Does 4941 Marmol Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4941 Marmol Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4941 Marmol Dr. have a pool?
No, 4941 Marmol Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4941 Marmol Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4941 Marmol Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4941 Marmol Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4941 Marmol Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
