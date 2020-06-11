4922 Laurel Canyon Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking new construction

Streetlamp Partners has developed another Green Certified property. Beautiful amenities abound in these stylish units, each with 2 car covered parking. You will be delighted to call this brand new building in the heart of Valley Village home, just a block from Starbucks and Gellsons Market, just minutes to 101,170 and 134 freeways and the NoHo Arts district. Airy, open floorplans with sleek, contemporary design and finish, expresso stained cabinets with blizzard white counters, and gleaming ceramic tile backsplash. A truly vibrant living environment awaits!!