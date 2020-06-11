All apartments in Los Angeles
4922 Laurel Canyon Boulevard

4922 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Location

4922 Laurel Canyon Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Streetlamp Partners has developed another Green Certified property. Beautiful amenities abound in these stylish units, each with 2 car covered parking. You will be delighted to call this brand new building in the heart of Valley Village home, just a block from Starbucks and Gellsons Market, just minutes to 101,170 and 134 freeways and the NoHo Arts district. Airy, open floorplans with sleek, contemporary design and finish, expresso stained cabinets with blizzard white counters, and gleaming ceramic tile backsplash. A truly vibrant living environment awaits!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4922 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have any available units?
4922 Laurel Canyon Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4922 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have?
Some of 4922 Laurel Canyon Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4922 Laurel Canyon Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4922 Laurel Canyon Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4922 Laurel Canyon Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4922 Laurel Canyon Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4922 Laurel Canyon Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4922 Laurel Canyon Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4922 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4922 Laurel Canyon Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4922 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4922 Laurel Canyon Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4922 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4922 Laurel Canyon Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4922 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4922 Laurel Canyon Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
