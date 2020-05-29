All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 19 2019 at 6:06 AM

4910 Brewster Drive

4910 Brewster Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4910 Brewster Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to a beautifully fully furnished and fully gated and private, south-of-blvd compound!
Over 3/4 ACRE LOT with great VIEWS and a detached GUEST HOUSE or RECORDING STUDIO.
This house offers MULTIPLE BEDROOMS AND LIVING AREAS with SEPARATE ENTRANCES ideal for extended or multi-generational families or a HOME BASED BUSINESS. This immaculate home has high-end upgrades throughout, large and spacious rooms and the floor plan is open and modern with extraordinary storage throughout. A fabulous great room features a chef's kitchen, breakfast nook and spacious family room overlooking outdoor decks, gorgeous swimmers pool and views. Four bedrooms along with the 1,000 SF MASTER SUITE, one with its own separate entrance. Located within the coveted Wilbur Charter Elementary School District, near places of interest, hiking and biking in the Santa Monica Mountains and easy commute to the West-side. Best rental in the area!! For showings or more information, please contact Zeev Perez at 818-445-6909 or perezeev@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4910 Brewster Drive have any available units?
4910 Brewster Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4910 Brewster Drive have?
Some of 4910 Brewster Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4910 Brewster Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4910 Brewster Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4910 Brewster Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4910 Brewster Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4910 Brewster Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4910 Brewster Drive offers parking.
Does 4910 Brewster Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4910 Brewster Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4910 Brewster Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4910 Brewster Drive has a pool.
Does 4910 Brewster Drive have accessible units?
No, 4910 Brewster Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4910 Brewster Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4910 Brewster Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
