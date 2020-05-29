4910 Brewster Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome to a beautifully fully furnished and fully gated and private, south-of-blvd compound!

Over 3/4 ACRE LOT with great VIEWS and a detached GUEST HOUSE or RECORDING STUDIO.

This house offers MULTIPLE BEDROOMS AND LIVING AREAS with SEPARATE ENTRANCES ideal for extended or multi-generational families or a HOME BASED BUSINESS. This immaculate home has high-end upgrades throughout, large and spacious rooms and the floor plan is open and modern with extraordinary storage throughout. A fabulous great room features a chef's kitchen, breakfast nook and spacious family room overlooking outdoor decks, gorgeous swimmers pool and views. Four bedrooms along with the 1,000 SF MASTER SUITE, one with its own separate entrance. Located within the coveted Wilbur Charter Elementary School District, near places of interest, hiking and biking in the Santa Monica Mountains and easy commute to the West-side. Best rental in the area!! For showings or more information, please contact Zeev Perez at 818-445-6909 or perezeev@gmail.com