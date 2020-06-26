4901 South SAN VICENTE BLVD Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful and Spacious 2+1 lower unit AVAILABLE NOW! Highlights: 1. Large Living Room 2. Dining Room 3. Bedrooms are well sized 4. Large Secure Yard 5. Private Garage 6. Lower Unit (no steps) 7. Bright Unit 8. High ceilings 9. Washer/Dryer and/or Hook ups (no more coin laundry) 10. Heating 11. Updated Kitchen 12. Plenty of Street Parking 13. Quiet Neighbors Upstairs 14. Beautifully Landscaped. 15. Close to everything and a lot more coming to the neighborhood. 16. Freshly Painted 17. Hardwood Floors 18. Updates/repairs done throughout. Call Showing Agent Sarah 310-867-5625.