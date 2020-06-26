All apartments in Los Angeles
4901 South SAN VICENTE BLVD Avenue
4901 South SAN VICENTE BLVD Avenue

4901 San Vicente Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4901 San Vicente Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful and Spacious 2+1 lower unit AVAILABLE NOW! Highlights: 1. Large Living Room 2. Dining Room 3. Bedrooms are well sized 4. Large Secure Yard 5. Private Garage 6. Lower Unit (no steps) 7. Bright Unit 8. High ceilings 9. Washer/Dryer and/or Hook ups (no more coin laundry) 10. Heating 11. Updated Kitchen 12. Plenty of Street Parking 13. Quiet Neighbors Upstairs 14. Beautifully Landscaped. 15. Close to everything and a lot more coming to the neighborhood. 16. Freshly Painted 17. Hardwood Floors 18. Updates/repairs done throughout. Call Showing Agent Sarah 310-867-5625.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4901 South SAN VICENTE BLVD Avenue have any available units?
4901 South SAN VICENTE BLVD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4901 South SAN VICENTE BLVD Avenue have?
Some of 4901 South SAN VICENTE BLVD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher.
Is 4901 South SAN VICENTE BLVD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4901 South SAN VICENTE BLVD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4901 South SAN VICENTE BLVD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4901 South SAN VICENTE BLVD Avenue is not pet friendly.
Does 4901 South SAN VICENTE BLVD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4901 South SAN VICENTE BLVD Avenue offers parking.
Does 4901 South SAN VICENTE BLVD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4901 South SAN VICENTE BLVD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4901 South SAN VICENTE BLVD Avenue have a pool?
No, 4901 South SAN VICENTE BLVD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4901 South SAN VICENTE BLVD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4901 South SAN VICENTE BLVD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4901 South SAN VICENTE BLVD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4901 South SAN VICENTE BLVD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
