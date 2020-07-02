All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 12 2019 at 4:20 AM

4865 St Elmo Drive

4865 Saint Elmo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4865 Saint Elmo Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid City

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
PHOTOS OF IDENTICAL UNIT

Well, well, well. Aren’t we the lucky ones. A sleek modern 2 bedroom / 2 bath apartment located in Mid-City. Why, you’re just a quick ride to down town. Maybe today you want a beach day. Why not? It’s no problem to get there. LA is your oyster. Speaking of oysters, you’re so close to all sorts of cool restaurants.

Now let’s talk about the days when you want to hunker down and stay in. You will love those days. Your new place is all done up and looking crisp with hardwood floors and crown molding. The kitchen is all sorts of fresh with it’s brand new appliances. I mean, it feels like the protective coating was peeled off this kitchen moments before you entered. It is pristine and stylish. Game of Thrones is coming back and you want to host a viewing party? Go ahead and stock up on as many snacks and treats was you want. The fridge is huge and there is miles of cabinet space. Oh no! Phillip got so excited about seeing John Snow that he spilled his drink on your throw blanket. No worries. Take action instantly and throw it in your washer and dryer. Friendship saved. Tell Phillip to take a breather and get some fresh air . It’s okay, Phillip, we all love John Snow.

You’ve had a pretty eventful first week here haven’t you? With amazing surroundings in your neighborhood and a beautiful space to call home and host guests it’s no surprise. Now it’s time wind down and relax. Grab a hot shower in one of the two slick bathrooms. Did I mention that they are en-suite??You can really set the mood in there with the built in underflow lighting. Now turn up the AC and call it a night in your spacious bedroom. But before you hop into bed, maybe get one last look at yourself in your new Game of Thrones pajamas with your full length closet door mirrors. You look just like a little dragon in those!

FEATURES:

Completely Remodeled Well Maintained 8 unit Building Upper Unit Brand New Renovation New Wood-Laminate Flooring Gorgeous, Super Modern Kitchen with Stainless Side by Side Fridge w/Water Dispenser, Dishwasher, Gas Stove and Microwave AC Units in Both Bedrooms In Unit Washer/Dryer Parking for One

DETAILS:

Available Now One Year Minimum Lease One Month’s Security Water, Gardening Paid Tenant Pays Gas, Electric and Trash

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4865 St Elmo Drive have any available units?
4865 St Elmo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4865 St Elmo Drive have?
Some of 4865 St Elmo Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4865 St Elmo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4865 St Elmo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4865 St Elmo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4865 St Elmo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4865 St Elmo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4865 St Elmo Drive offers parking.
Does 4865 St Elmo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4865 St Elmo Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4865 St Elmo Drive have a pool?
No, 4865 St Elmo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4865 St Elmo Drive have accessible units?
No, 4865 St Elmo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4865 St Elmo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4865 St Elmo Drive has units with dishwashers.

