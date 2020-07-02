4865 St Elmo Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Well, well, well. Aren’t we the lucky ones. A sleek modern 2 bedroom / 2 bath apartment located in Mid-City. Why, you’re just a quick ride to down town. Maybe today you want a beach day. Why not? It’s no problem to get there. LA is your oyster. Speaking of oysters, you’re so close to all sorts of cool restaurants.



Now let’s talk about the days when you want to hunker down and stay in. You will love those days. Your new place is all done up and looking crisp with hardwood floors and crown molding. The kitchen is all sorts of fresh with it’s brand new appliances. I mean, it feels like the protective coating was peeled off this kitchen moments before you entered. It is pristine and stylish. Game of Thrones is coming back and you want to host a viewing party? Go ahead and stock up on as many snacks and treats was you want. The fridge is huge and there is miles of cabinet space. Oh no! Phillip got so excited about seeing John Snow that he spilled his drink on your throw blanket. No worries. Take action instantly and throw it in your washer and dryer. Friendship saved. Tell Phillip to take a breather and get some fresh air . It’s okay, Phillip, we all love John Snow.



You’ve had a pretty eventful first week here haven’t you? With amazing surroundings in your neighborhood and a beautiful space to call home and host guests it’s no surprise. Now it’s time wind down and relax. Grab a hot shower in one of the two slick bathrooms. Did I mention that they are en-suite??You can really set the mood in there with the built in underflow lighting. Now turn up the AC and call it a night in your spacious bedroom. But before you hop into bed, maybe get one last look at yourself in your new Game of Thrones pajamas with your full length closet door mirrors. You look just like a little dragon in those!



FEATURES:



Completely Remodeled Well Maintained 8 unit Building Upper Unit Brand New Renovation New Wood-Laminate Flooring Gorgeous, Super Modern Kitchen with Stainless Side by Side Fridge w/Water Dispenser, Dishwasher, Gas Stove and Microwave AC Units in Both Bedrooms In Unit Washer/Dryer Parking for One



DETAILS:



Available Now One Year Minimum Lease One Month’s Security Water, Gardening Paid Tenant Pays Gas, Electric and Trash