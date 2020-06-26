All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 30 2019 at 6:24 AM

4845 Gaviota Avenue

4845 Gaviota Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4845 Gaviota Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
yoga
Welcome home to this beautiful ranch style traditional home in the heart of Encino just seconds away from everything! Light and bright throughout, this 3 bedroom 3 bath home is perfect for entertaining! The brand new chef's kitchen has it's own breakfast area with new bay window over looking the tree lined street. The kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances, new quartz counters and custom cabinetry. The living room has a brick fire place and large windows with lots of light. The family room also has a gas fireplace and a wet bar for all your guests. The oversized master bedroom has a separate area that can be used for an office or yoga studio and has big sliding doors that lead to the back yard. The master bathroom was recently remodeled and has double sinks and a large shower. Other great features of the home include lot's of storage space, custom builtin shelves, and a large laundry room. The back yard is so secluded with beautiful trees, bbq area and a iron water fountain. The finished 2 car garage has built-ins for all your storage needs. This home is perfectly located just seconds away from Ventura Blvd!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4845 Gaviota Avenue have any available units?
4845 Gaviota Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4845 Gaviota Avenue have?
Some of 4845 Gaviota Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4845 Gaviota Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4845 Gaviota Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4845 Gaviota Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4845 Gaviota Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4845 Gaviota Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4845 Gaviota Avenue offers parking.
Does 4845 Gaviota Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4845 Gaviota Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4845 Gaviota Avenue have a pool?
No, 4845 Gaviota Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4845 Gaviota Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4845 Gaviota Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4845 Gaviota Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4845 Gaviota Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
