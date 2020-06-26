4845 Gaviota Avenue

Amenities

Welcome home to this beautiful ranch style traditional home in the heart of Encino just seconds away from everything! Light and bright throughout, this 3 bedroom 3 bath home is perfect for entertaining! The brand new chef's kitchen has it's own breakfast area with new bay window over looking the tree lined street. The kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances, new quartz counters and custom cabinetry. The living room has a brick fire place and large windows with lots of light. The family room also has a gas fireplace and a wet bar for all your guests. The oversized master bedroom has a separate area that can be used for an office or yoga studio and has big sliding doors that lead to the back yard. The master bathroom was recently remodeled and has double sinks and a large shower. Other great features of the home include lot's of storage space, custom builtin shelves, and a large laundry room. The back yard is so secluded with beautiful trees, bbq area and a iron water fountain. The finished 2 car garage has built-ins for all your storage needs. This home is perfectly located just seconds away from Ventura Blvd!