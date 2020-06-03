All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4843 O Sullivan Drive

4843 E O'sullivan Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4843 E O'sullivan Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90032
LA-32

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Amazing newly remodeled home is located in the popular University Hills area. It has new double paned windows, new doors, new flooring and carpeting, new fixtures, new central heat and air, and a new security system. The spacious living room features a dramatic fireplace surrounded by a wall of stone. The gourmet kitchen offers granite counter tops, beautiful wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. A cozy breakfast nook has views of downtown and nearby hills to enjoy with your morning coffee. The amazing views of this property will take your breath away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4843 O Sullivan Drive have any available units?
4843 O Sullivan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4843 O Sullivan Drive have?
Some of 4843 O Sullivan Drive's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4843 O Sullivan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4843 O Sullivan Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4843 O Sullivan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4843 O Sullivan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4843 O Sullivan Drive offer parking?
No, 4843 O Sullivan Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4843 O Sullivan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4843 O Sullivan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4843 O Sullivan Drive have a pool?
No, 4843 O Sullivan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4843 O Sullivan Drive have accessible units?
No, 4843 O Sullivan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4843 O Sullivan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4843 O Sullivan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
