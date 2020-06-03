4843 O Sullivan Drive

Amenities

Amazing newly remodeled home is located in the popular University Hills area. It has new double paned windows, new doors, new flooring and carpeting, new fixtures, new central heat and air, and a new security system. The spacious living room features a dramatic fireplace surrounded by a wall of stone. The gourmet kitchen offers granite counter tops, beautiful wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. A cozy breakfast nook has views of downtown and nearby hills to enjoy with your morning coffee. The amazing views of this property will take your breath away.