Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4840 Van Noord Avenue
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:57 PM

4840 Van Noord Avenue

4840 Van Noord Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4840 Van Noord Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
Sherman Oaks Living at its Best; Air Conditioning; Hardwood Floors; Updated Kitchen; Parking Included! - Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bath featuring well-manicured and beautiful landscaped common areas. Desirable building convenient to Whole Foods and Westfield Fashion Square. This lovely apartment offers a spacious living room, dining area, and lots of closet space. Unit also offers refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, stove and air conditioning. The unit has assigned parking and a shared laundry room on site.

KEY FEATURES:

~ 1 Parking Space
~ Spacious Living Room
~ Hardwood Flooring
~ Stove & Microwave
~ Refrigerator
~ Wall A/C
~ Water, Trash, and Landscaping Included
~ 1 Large Bedroom w/ Ample Closet Space
~ Laundry Room On-Site
~ Great neighborhood
~ Great location

THE NEIGHBORHOOD:

This beautiful apartment is in the heart of Sherman Oaks, adjacent to Whole Foods and near the 101/405/170 Freeways for easy commuting. The property is a close distance to public attractions, grocery stores, restaurants, night life, shopping, coffee shops, and schools, including the following:

- Ralphs
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Westfield Fashion Square & Sherman Oaks Galleria
- USPS
- Starbucks & The Coffee Bean
- Traders Joe's
- Citibank, Bank of America, Chase Bank
- Verizon & AT&T

LEASE TERMS

One year lease with one (1) month's rent and one (1) month security deposit is due upon signing. Act now as unit will go fast!

*SORRY NO PETS

***TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT***

1) Please visit our website at www.MRE123.com (w w w dot MRE123 dot com)
2) Scroll down to the property you are interested in and click the grey box titled "View Details"
3) On the right hand side, click on "Schedule Showing" and submit your information
4) Then select a day and time and click on "Confirm Appointment"

* If there are no showings available, follow the below steps
3) Click the blue box on the right titled "Contact Us" and submit your info (there is no cost to submit a guest card)
4) Upon submitting we will forward your information to the showing agent for the property and they will email a property brochure and set up a viewing.

(RLNE4820165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4840 Van Noord Avenue have any available units?
4840 Van Noord Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4840 Van Noord Avenue have?
Some of 4840 Van Noord Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4840 Van Noord Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4840 Van Noord Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4840 Van Noord Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4840 Van Noord Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4840 Van Noord Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4840 Van Noord Avenue offers parking.
Does 4840 Van Noord Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4840 Van Noord Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4840 Van Noord Avenue have a pool?
No, 4840 Van Noord Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4840 Van Noord Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4840 Van Noord Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4840 Van Noord Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4840 Van Noord Avenue has units with dishwashers.
