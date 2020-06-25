4840 Van Noord Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated coffee bar

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking

Sherman Oaks Living at its Best; Air Conditioning; Hardwood Floors; Updated Kitchen; Parking Included! - Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bath featuring well-manicured and beautiful landscaped common areas. Desirable building convenient to Whole Foods and Westfield Fashion Square. This lovely apartment offers a spacious living room, dining area, and lots of closet space. Unit also offers refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, stove and air conditioning. The unit has assigned parking and a shared laundry room on site.



KEY FEATURES:



~ 1 Parking Space

~ Spacious Living Room

~ Hardwood Flooring

~ Stove & Microwave

~ Refrigerator

~ Wall A/C

~ Water, Trash, and Landscaping Included

~ 1 Large Bedroom w/ Ample Closet Space

~ Laundry Room On-Site

~ Great neighborhood

~ Great location



THE NEIGHBORHOOD:



This beautiful apartment is in the heart of Sherman Oaks, adjacent to Whole Foods and near the 101/405/170 Freeways for easy commuting. The property is a close distance to public attractions, grocery stores, restaurants, night life, shopping, coffee shops, and schools, including the following:



- Ralphs

- Bed Bath & Beyond

- Westfield Fashion Square & Sherman Oaks Galleria

- USPS

- Starbucks & The Coffee Bean

- Traders Joe's

- Citibank, Bank of America, Chase Bank

- Verizon & AT&T



LEASE TERMS



One year lease with one (1) month's rent and one (1) month security deposit is due upon signing. Act now as unit will go fast!



*SORRY NO PETS



***TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT***



1) Please visit our website at www.MRE123.com (w w w dot MRE123 dot com)

2) Scroll down to the property you are interested in and click the grey box titled "View Details"

3) On the right hand side, click on "Schedule Showing" and submit your information

4) Then select a day and time and click on "Confirm Appointment"



* If there are no showings available, follow the below steps

3) Click the blue box on the right titled "Contact Us" and submit your info (there is no cost to submit a guest card)

4) Upon submitting we will forward your information to the showing agent for the property and they will email a property brochure and set up a viewing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4820165)