Los Angeles, CA
4820 BELLFLOWER Avenue
Last updated April 29 2019 at 1:42 PM

4820 BELLFLOWER Avenue

4820 Bellflower Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4820 Bellflower Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous like-new condo feat. all upgraded systems. Live easy with the amenity of the Nest Smart Home System, controlling the room temperature, alarm, and TV From the comfort of your bed. Unit comes completely furnished and decorated with modern sensibilities along with high tech & ultra quiet LG washer & dryer, 2 parking spots, an electric car charger for just a small fee, custom installed ceiling speakers, and gourmet stainless steel appliances. Family room comes with a TV entertainment system, where you can take advantage of the Apple TV, Blu-Ray and universal remote, making it that much easier to wind down after a long day. This corner unit gives you lush green views & great privacy. Located near the NoHo Arts District where you can get a great cup of coffee and the metro line making it easy to commute! *Utilities included may be available as an option depending on agreed upon lease price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4820 BELLFLOWER Avenue have any available units?
4820 BELLFLOWER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4820 BELLFLOWER Avenue have?
Some of 4820 BELLFLOWER Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4820 BELLFLOWER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4820 BELLFLOWER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4820 BELLFLOWER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4820 BELLFLOWER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4820 BELLFLOWER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4820 BELLFLOWER Avenue offers parking.
Does 4820 BELLFLOWER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4820 BELLFLOWER Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4820 BELLFLOWER Avenue have a pool?
No, 4820 BELLFLOWER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4820 BELLFLOWER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4820 BELLFLOWER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4820 BELLFLOWER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4820 BELLFLOWER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
