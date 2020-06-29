All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4819 Regalo Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4819 Regalo Road
Last updated January 19 2020 at 8:38 PM

4819 Regalo Road

4819 Regalo Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4819 Regalo Road, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Charming Cape Cod home with up-dated interior, nestled amongst the hills on a quiet street in a quaint neighborhood. Travertine floors through-out most of the home, including an elegant travertine stairway up to the 3 bedrooms on the second floor. Expresso stained cabinetry and updated Granite Countertops line the large cooks kitchen, which features a breakfast bar and a generous serving/dining room. Conveniently located laundry room adjacent to the kitchen in addition to a half bath. Spacious living room/great room with bay window and a fireplace surrounded by designer stone accent walls and hearth. Stroll upstairs and instantly you're greeted by the newer, rich expresso wood flooring. Master bedroom is equipped with multiple closets, versatile dormer window alcove, and of course a private attached bath with double vanity sinks and updated walk-in shower. Across the hall you'll find two other spacious bedrooms featuring an abundance of windows to soak up all the natural light. Did I mention some of the BEST SCHOOLS in LA County...Calabash, Hale & El Camino!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4819 Regalo Road have any available units?
4819 Regalo Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4819 Regalo Road have?
Some of 4819 Regalo Road's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4819 Regalo Road currently offering any rent specials?
4819 Regalo Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4819 Regalo Road pet-friendly?
No, 4819 Regalo Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4819 Regalo Road offer parking?
No, 4819 Regalo Road does not offer parking.
Does 4819 Regalo Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4819 Regalo Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4819 Regalo Road have a pool?
No, 4819 Regalo Road does not have a pool.
Does 4819 Regalo Road have accessible units?
No, 4819 Regalo Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4819 Regalo Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4819 Regalo Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Bundy
1661 S Bundy Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Alina
700 West 9th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Tilden Oaks
4620 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Avana North Hollywood
11201 Otsego St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90067
Addison Apartments
14320 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College