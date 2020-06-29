4819 Regalo Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Charming Cape Cod home with up-dated interior, nestled amongst the hills on a quiet street in a quaint neighborhood. Travertine floors through-out most of the home, including an elegant travertine stairway up to the 3 bedrooms on the second floor. Expresso stained cabinetry and updated Granite Countertops line the large cooks kitchen, which features a breakfast bar and a generous serving/dining room. Conveniently located laundry room adjacent to the kitchen in addition to a half bath. Spacious living room/great room with bay window and a fireplace surrounded by designer stone accent walls and hearth. Stroll upstairs and instantly you're greeted by the newer, rich expresso wood flooring. Master bedroom is equipped with multiple closets, versatile dormer window alcove, and of course a private attached bath with double vanity sinks and updated walk-in shower. Across the hall you'll find two other spacious bedrooms featuring an abundance of windows to soak up all the natural light. Did I mention some of the BEST SCHOOLS in LA County...Calabash, Hale & El Camino!!!