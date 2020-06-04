4811 Topeka Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

Alluring Spanish Style two-story guest house located behind a Traditional Rancher Home on one of Tarzana’s most coveted cul de sac streets. Through the lush landscaping awaits your 692 sqft Spanish-Style home with beautiful Spanish Tile floors, high ceilings, natural light, and custom Spanish design accents. Natural light radiates from every window and french doors that lead out to your own Oak Tree covered patio, perfect for barbecue and outdoor entertainment. A kitchen equipped with a gas stove and microwave awaits a few steps away with plentiful cabinet space; a chef’s dream! The kitchen opens to your living area and one of a kind mosaic tiled 3/4 bathroom. High ceilings flow into the stairway leading up to your upstairs bedroom that offers plenty of space, and ample closet space. Outside you’ll find what is sure to be everyone’s favorite spot. Lush and mature landscaping accentuate this truly charming garden featuring a sparkling pool, spa, and Ping Pong Table. Pictures are great, but you must see this one in person! Conveniently located to Ventura Blvd and access to 101-FWY.