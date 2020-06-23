All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 28 2019 at 5:43 AM

4811 Topeka Drive

4811 N Topeka Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4811 N Topeka Dr, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Alluring Spanish Style two-story guest house located behind a Traditional Rancher Home on one of Tarzana’s most coveted cul de sac streets. Through the lush landscaping awaits your 692 sqft Spanish-Style home with beautiful Spanish Tile floors, high ceilings, natural light, and custom Spanish design accents. Natural light radiates from every window and french doors that lead out to your own Oak Tree covered patio, perfect for barbecue and outdoor entertainment. A kitchen equipped with a gas stove and microwave awaits a few steps away with plentiful cabinet space; a chef’s dream! The kitchen opens to your living area and one of a kind mosaic tiled 3/4 bathroom. High ceilings flow into the stairway leading up to your upstairs bedroom that offers plenty of space, and ample closet space. Outside you’ll find what is sure to be everyone’s favorite spot. Lush and mature landscaping accentuate this truly charming garden featuring a sparkling pool, spa, and Ping Pong Table. Pictures are great, but you must see this one in person! Conveniently located to Ventura Blvd and access to 101-FWY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4811 Topeka Drive have any available units?
4811 Topeka Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4811 Topeka Drive have?
Some of 4811 Topeka Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4811 Topeka Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4811 Topeka Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4811 Topeka Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4811 Topeka Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4811 Topeka Drive offer parking?
No, 4811 Topeka Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4811 Topeka Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4811 Topeka Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4811 Topeka Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4811 Topeka Drive has a pool.
Does 4811 Topeka Drive have accessible units?
No, 4811 Topeka Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4811 Topeka Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4811 Topeka Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
