479 North Bandini Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful upstairs Unit. New and improved carpets. Freshly painted throughout for a nice clean touch. Enjoy your cute kitchen equipped with a white oven, stove top with a hooded range..Plenty of pretty white cabinets for your pantry. Along with lots of counter space and a deep sink. Spectacular hardwood floors in the kitchen and dining area. New blinds throughout. For your convenience this unit comes with parking spaces in the back. On site laundry. Close to Peck Park and Shopping Plazas.



**IF APPLYING TO THIS PROPERTY PLEASE SEND VIA EMAIL TO AMY@HARBORPM.COM YOUR PROOF OF INCOME FOR THE LAST TWO MONTHS (paystubs, banks statements, W-2 forms) AND A COPY OF YOUR IDENTIFICATION (California driver license, ID). MUST SEE PROPERTY FIRST**



**SI APLICA PARA ESTA PROPIEDAD, POR FAVOR ASEGURESE DE MANDARME UN CORREO ELECTRONICO A : gabby@HARBORPM.COM CON SU PRUEBA DE INGRESOS DE LOS ULTIMOS 2 MESES (talones de cheques, estados de cuentas, formas W-2) Y UNA COPIA DE SU IDENTIFICACION (licencia de manejar, ID). VEA PROPIEDAD ANTES DE APLICAR**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.