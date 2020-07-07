All apartments in Los Angeles
479 North Bandini Street

479 North Bandini Street · No Longer Available
Location

479 North Bandini Street, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Northwest San Pedro

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful upstairs Unit. New and improved carpets. Freshly painted throughout for a nice clean touch. Enjoy your cute kitchen equipped with a white oven, stove top with a hooded range..Plenty of pretty white cabinets for your pantry. Along with lots of counter space and a deep sink. Spectacular hardwood floors in the kitchen and dining area. New blinds throughout. For your convenience this unit comes with parking spaces in the back. On site laundry. Close to Peck Park and Shopping Plazas.

**IF APPLYING TO THIS PROPERTY PLEASE SEND VIA EMAIL TO AMY@HARBORPM.COM YOUR PROOF OF INCOME FOR THE LAST TWO MONTHS (paystubs, banks statements, W-2 forms) AND A COPY OF YOUR IDENTIFICATION (California driver license, ID). MUST SEE PROPERTY FIRST**

**SI APLICA PARA ESTA PROPIEDAD, POR FAVOR ASEGURESE DE MANDARME UN CORREO ELECTRONICO A : gabby@HARBORPM.COM CON SU PRUEBA DE INGRESOS DE LOS ULTIMOS 2 MESES (talones de cheques, estados de cuentas, formas W-2) Y UNA COPIA DE SU IDENTIFICACION (licencia de manejar, ID). VEA PROPIEDAD ANTES DE APLICAR**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 479 North Bandini Street have any available units?
479 North Bandini Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 479 North Bandini Street have?
Some of 479 North Bandini Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 479 North Bandini Street currently offering any rent specials?
479 North Bandini Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 479 North Bandini Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 479 North Bandini Street is pet friendly.
Does 479 North Bandini Street offer parking?
Yes, 479 North Bandini Street offers parking.
Does 479 North Bandini Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 479 North Bandini Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 479 North Bandini Street have a pool?
No, 479 North Bandini Street does not have a pool.
Does 479 North Bandini Street have accessible units?
No, 479 North Bandini Street does not have accessible units.
Does 479 North Bandini Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 479 North Bandini Street does not have units with dishwashers.

