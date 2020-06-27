Sign Up
4777 White Oak Avenue
Last updated March 24 2020 at 7:18 AM

4777 White Oak Avenue
4777 White Oak Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4777 White Oak Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This beautiful, grand home possesses all. As you walk into the grand entry, you step down into a spacious living room. Adjacent is the dinning room which leads to the kitchen with the grand island.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 4777 White Oak Avenue have any available units?
4777 White Oak Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 4777 White Oak Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4777 White Oak Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4777 White Oak Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4777 White Oak Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 4777 White Oak Avenue offer parking?
No, 4777 White Oak Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4777 White Oak Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4777 White Oak Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4777 White Oak Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4777 White Oak Avenue has a pool.
Does 4777 White Oak Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4777 White Oak Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4777 White Oak Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4777 White Oak Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4777 White Oak Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4777 White Oak Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
