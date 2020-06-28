4769 Elmer Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Welcome to West Toluca Lake! This HIGHLY UPGRADED END UNIT townhome in a wonderful neighborhood is sure to impress! This "easy-to-live-in" property has gorgeous chocolate wood-like floors throughout, a gorgeous granite and stainless kitchen and granite bathrooms, too! The unit is also extra light and bright! Both bedrooms are nice-sized and the lower level Bonus Room is perfect for an office, workout room, or maybe even a meditation room...you choose! It's close to Downtown, rail lines and theWestside. Come take a look!