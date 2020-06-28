4769 Elmer Avenue

Amenities
Welcome to West Toluca Lake! This HIGHLY UPGRADED END UNIT townhome in a wonderful neighborhood is sure to impress! This "easy-to-live-in" property has gorgeous chocolate wood-like floors throughout, a gorgeous granite and stainless kitchen and granite bathrooms, too! The unit is also extra light and bright! Both bedrooms are nice-sized and the lower level Bonus Room is perfect for an office, workout room, or maybe even a meditation room...you choose! It's close to Downtown, rail lines and theWestside. Come take a look!