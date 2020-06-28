All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

4769 Elmer Avenue

4769 Elmer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4769 Elmer Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Greater Toluca Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to West Toluca Lake! This HIGHLY UPGRADED END UNIT townhome in a wonderful neighborhood is sure to impress! This "easy-to-live-in" property has gorgeous chocolate wood-like floors throughout, a gorgeous granite and stainless kitchen and granite bathrooms, too! The unit is also extra light and bright! Both bedrooms are nice-sized and the lower level Bonus Room is perfect for an office, workout room, or maybe even a meditation room...you choose! It's close to Downtown, rail lines and theWestside. Come take a look!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4769 Elmer Avenue have any available units?
4769 Elmer Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4769 Elmer Avenue have?
Some of 4769 Elmer Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4769 Elmer Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4769 Elmer Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4769 Elmer Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4769 Elmer Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4769 Elmer Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4769 Elmer Avenue offers parking.
Does 4769 Elmer Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4769 Elmer Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4769 Elmer Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4769 Elmer Avenue has a pool.
Does 4769 Elmer Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4769 Elmer Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4769 Elmer Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4769 Elmer Avenue has units with dishwashers.

