4766 LA VILLA MARINA

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage media room sauna

This is a beautifully remodeled Marina Del Rey townhouse that is a light & bright modern contemporary 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath. Its in the perfect quiet location with free flowing ocean breezes. Features central air conditioning, shutters and hardwood floors in the living and dining rooms , smooth ceilings with recessed lights throughout. The kitchen has a new GE Monogram oven/range.. Beautiful carpets in the upstairs bedrooms baths, large living room with gas fireplace & direct access to your private enclosed patio. Master bedroom offers private balcony & private master bath. Also offers inside laundry washer/dryer a 2-Car Direct Entry Garage with extra storage area that can be locked. All appliances included, Unit comes with a discounted cable package through Spectrum Cable pool and Sauna and is one block to the boats and water. Walk to prime shopping, Burton Chase Park restaurants, theaters and the beach.