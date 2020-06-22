All apartments in Los Angeles
4766 LA VILLA MARINA
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4766 LA VILLA MARINA

4766 La Villa Marina · No Longer Available
Location

4766 La Villa Marina, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
sauna
This is a beautifully remodeled Marina Del Rey townhouse that is a light & bright modern contemporary 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath. Its in the perfect quiet location with free flowing ocean breezes. Features central air conditioning, shutters and hardwood floors in the living and dining rooms , smooth ceilings with recessed lights throughout. The kitchen has a new GE Monogram oven/range.. Beautiful carpets in the upstairs bedrooms baths, large living room with gas fireplace & direct access to your private enclosed patio. Master bedroom offers private balcony & private master bath. Also offers inside laundry washer/dryer a 2-Car Direct Entry Garage with extra storage area that can be locked. All appliances included, Unit comes with a discounted cable package through Spectrum Cable pool and Sauna and is one block to the boats and water. Walk to prime shopping, Burton Chase Park restaurants, theaters and the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4766 LA VILLA MARINA have any available units?
4766 LA VILLA MARINA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4766 LA VILLA MARINA have?
Some of 4766 LA VILLA MARINA's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4766 LA VILLA MARINA currently offering any rent specials?
4766 LA VILLA MARINA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4766 LA VILLA MARINA pet-friendly?
No, 4766 LA VILLA MARINA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4766 LA VILLA MARINA offer parking?
Yes, 4766 LA VILLA MARINA does offer parking.
Does 4766 LA VILLA MARINA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4766 LA VILLA MARINA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4766 LA VILLA MARINA have a pool?
Yes, 4766 LA VILLA MARINA has a pool.
Does 4766 LA VILLA MARINA have accessible units?
No, 4766 LA VILLA MARINA does not have accessible units.
Does 4766 LA VILLA MARINA have units with dishwashers?
No, 4766 LA VILLA MARINA does not have units with dishwashers.
