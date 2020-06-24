4755 Orion Avenue

Amenities

Looking for a great place located just blocks off the Blvd? Walk to Sherman Oaks Galleria, movies and great restaurants. But what makes this unit sooooo special is it feels like a single family home with a big private backyard and covered patio. Surrounded by million dollar homes. 2 big bedrooms, HUGE master closest and 2 full size bathrooms. Full size Laundry room in the unit no sharing or paying to wash your clothes. Fire place, beautiful laminate floors. RUN don't walk this one will go fast.