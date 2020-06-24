All apartments in Los Angeles
4755 Orion Avenue

4755 Orion Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4755 Orion Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Encino

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Looking for a great place located just blocks off the Blvd? Walk to Sherman Oaks Galleria, movies and great restaurants. But what makes this unit sooooo special is it feels like a single family home with a big private backyard and covered patio. Surrounded by million dollar homes. 2 big bedrooms, HUGE master closest and 2 full size bathrooms. Full size Laundry room in the unit no sharing or paying to wash your clothes. Fire place, beautiful laminate floors. RUN don't walk this one will go fast.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4755 Orion Avenue have any available units?
4755 Orion Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 4755 Orion Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4755 Orion Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4755 Orion Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4755 Orion Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4755 Orion Avenue offer parking?
No, 4755 Orion Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4755 Orion Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4755 Orion Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4755 Orion Avenue have a pool?
No, 4755 Orion Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4755 Orion Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4755 Orion Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4755 Orion Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4755 Orion Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4755 Orion Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4755 Orion Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
