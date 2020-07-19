4743 Don Porfirio Place

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage fireplace

Wonderful Baldwin Hills Cul-de-Sac Home 3bed/2ba - Well maintained Baldwin Hills home in wonderful neighborhood. Spacious floorplan with 3bedrooms/2baths and a family room.



Family room has built in bookshelves and warming river rock fireplace. Gorgeous original wood floors in living room and bedrooms. Bathrooms with tile floors and large dressing area with built in drawers



Separate formal living room with gleaming wood floors and an additional fireplace.



This home also offers:



Central Heat

Attached automatic 2 car garage with direct access

Large separate laundry room

Nicely landscaped--Gardener included in lease price

Wonderful convenient Baldwin Hills neighborhood

Available for immediate occupancy!

Sorry No Pets.

Service, therapy and companion animals exempt and are allowed.



Call Tracy for showing: (818) 625-2465 Email: tracy@lrsrm.com

We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws.



