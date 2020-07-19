4743 Don Porfirio Place

Amenities
Wonderful Baldwin Hills Cul-de-Sac Home 3bed/2ba - Well maintained Baldwin Hills home in wonderful neighborhood. Spacious floorplan with 3bedrooms/2baths and a family room.
Family room has built in bookshelves and warming river rock fireplace. Gorgeous original wood floors in living room and bedrooms. Bathrooms with tile floors and large dressing area with built in drawers
Separate formal living room with gleaming wood floors and an additional fireplace.
This home also offers:
Central Heat
Attached automatic 2 car garage with direct access
Large separate laundry room
Nicely landscaped--Gardener included in lease price
Wonderful convenient Baldwin Hills neighborhood
Available for immediate occupancy!
Sorry No Pets.
Service, therapy and companion animals exempt and are allowed.
Call Tracy for showing: (818) 625-2465 Email: tracy@lrsrm.com
BRE #00876365
We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws.
(RLNE2063984)