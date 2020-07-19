All apartments in Los Angeles
4743 Don Porfirio Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4743 Don Porfirio Place

4743 W Don Porfirio Pl · No Longer Available
Location

4743 W Don Porfirio Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90008
Congress West

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Wonderful Baldwin Hills Cul-de-Sac Home 3bed/2ba - Well maintained Baldwin Hills home in wonderful neighborhood. Spacious floorplan with 3bedrooms/2baths and a family room.

Family room has built in bookshelves and warming river rock fireplace. Gorgeous original wood floors in living room and bedrooms. Bathrooms with tile floors and large dressing area with built in drawers

Separate formal living room with gleaming wood floors and an additional fireplace.

This home also offers:

Central Heat
Attached automatic 2 car garage with direct access
Large separate laundry room
Nicely landscaped--Gardener included in lease price
Wonderful convenient Baldwin Hills neighborhood
Available for immediate occupancy!
Sorry No Pets.
Service, therapy and companion animals exempt and are allowed.

Call Tracy for showing: (818) 625-2465 Email: tracy@lrsrm.com
BRE #00876365

We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws.

(RLNE2063984)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4743 Don Porfirio Place have any available units?
4743 Don Porfirio Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4743 Don Porfirio Place have?
Some of 4743 Don Porfirio Place's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4743 Don Porfirio Place currently offering any rent specials?
4743 Don Porfirio Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4743 Don Porfirio Place pet-friendly?
No, 4743 Don Porfirio Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4743 Don Porfirio Place offer parking?
Yes, 4743 Don Porfirio Place offers parking.
Does 4743 Don Porfirio Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4743 Don Porfirio Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4743 Don Porfirio Place have a pool?
No, 4743 Don Porfirio Place does not have a pool.
Does 4743 Don Porfirio Place have accessible units?
No, 4743 Don Porfirio Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4743 Don Porfirio Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4743 Don Porfirio Place does not have units with dishwashers.
