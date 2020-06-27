4730 Balboa Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

Prime Encino location beautifully situated two story gated Tudor Style Family Home and Guest House on 1/2 an acre. The gracious curb appeal offers mature trees, lush landscaping for added privacy, elegant double door entry accented by leaded stained glass, and attached 3-car garage. Spacious 6 bedrooms, 10 bath home designed with wood, marble, brick and travertine, light and bright floor plan is highlighted by a Formal Living Room w/automatic blinds, sky lights, marble floors and roaring fireplace and 3 air conditioning systems . Enjoy the updated cook’s kitchen featuring newer appliances & a delightful breakfast area. Take the Stairs or ride the elevator to your spectacular master suite accented by soaring ceilings and elegant fireplace, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and garden views. The wonderful resort-like rear yard features a pool & spa, grassy play area & private patio. Guest House with 700 sq. feet is up the hill. Walking distance to Ventura Boulevard shops & restaurants.