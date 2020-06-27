All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4730 Balboa Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4730 Balboa Avenue
Last updated January 11 2020 at 12:42 PM

4730 Balboa Avenue

4730 Balboa Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4730 Balboa Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Prime Encino location beautifully situated two story gated Tudor Style Family Home and Guest House on 1/2 an acre. The gracious curb appeal offers mature trees, lush landscaping for added privacy, elegant double door entry accented by leaded stained glass, and attached 3-car garage. Spacious 6 bedrooms, 10 bath home designed with wood, marble, brick and travertine, light and bright floor plan is highlighted by a Formal Living Room w/automatic blinds, sky lights, marble floors and roaring fireplace and 3 air conditioning systems . Enjoy the updated cook’s kitchen featuring newer appliances & a delightful breakfast area. Take the Stairs or ride the elevator to your spectacular master suite accented by soaring ceilings and elegant fireplace, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and garden views. The wonderful resort-like rear yard features a pool & spa, grassy play area & private patio. Guest House with 700 sq. feet is up the hill. Walking distance to Ventura Boulevard shops & restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4730 Balboa Avenue have any available units?
4730 Balboa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4730 Balboa Avenue have?
Some of 4730 Balboa Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4730 Balboa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4730 Balboa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4730 Balboa Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4730 Balboa Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4730 Balboa Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4730 Balboa Avenue offers parking.
Does 4730 Balboa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4730 Balboa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4730 Balboa Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4730 Balboa Avenue has a pool.
Does 4730 Balboa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4730 Balboa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4730 Balboa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4730 Balboa Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Topaz Apartments
550 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Alder
19401 Parthenia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Addison Apartments
14320 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College