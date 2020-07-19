All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4723 August Street

4723 August Street · No Longer Available
Location

4723 August Street, Los Angeles, CA 90008
Congress West

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
media room
carpet
Large, clean unfurnished. This bright apartment has carpet and hardwood flooring. There is space out front for the kids to play. The complex is secured and gated. It's centrally located to Hollywood, West LA, and Los Angeles International Airport; 7 minutes away from the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, which is right next to the Rave Cinema movie theaters. The Jill Gilliam Park is less than 10 minutes away, a great park to take your kids to enjoy nice sunny days. Also close to Kenneth Hahn Park. Plus parking. Contact us to schedule a showing.

THIS WILL NOT BE ADVERTISED VIA CRAIGLIST. IF YOU SEE A CRAIGLIST ADVERTISEMENT FOR THIS PROPERTY PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT CRAIGLIST INFORMATION.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4723 August Street have any available units?
4723 August Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4723 August Street have?
Some of 4723 August Street's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4723 August Street currently offering any rent specials?
4723 August Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4723 August Street pet-friendly?
No, 4723 August Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4723 August Street offer parking?
Yes, 4723 August Street offers parking.
Does 4723 August Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4723 August Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4723 August Street have a pool?
No, 4723 August Street does not have a pool.
Does 4723 August Street have accessible units?
No, 4723 August Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4723 August Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4723 August Street does not have units with dishwashers.
