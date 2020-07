4716 Mary Ellen Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit pool

FABULOUS END OF CUL-DE-SAC POOL HOME WITH 4 BDRMS, 3 BATHS AND A/C. HOME HAS A LARGE KITCHEN, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND LARGE ISLAND WITH BAR SEATING. DOUBLE OVEN, BUILT-IN APPLIANCES THROUGHOUT KITCHEN. CAPTIVATING COLORS IN THE HOME. OPEN FLOOR CONCEPT WITH A SET-APART FORMAL DINING AREA. LARGE BEDROOMS FOR WHOLE FAMILY TO ENJOY AND RELAX. THE POOL HAS DECORATIVE FOUNTAIN AROUND THE POOL. LARGE COVERED PATIO WITH A PORTABLE GAS FIRE PIT. THIS IS SIMPLY, A WONDERFULLY CUTE HOME THAT IS WALKING DISTANCE TO VENTURA BLVD SHOPPING AND DINING.