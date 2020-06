Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking pool playground clubhouse

Single, 1 Bath

540 Sq. Ft. approx.

Available Now!



Deposit: $600



Parking: 1-Space

Description:



The Village Apartments are located near the famous Block at Orange and Main Place Promenade/Malls. Also located next to several major freeways along with public transportation, schools, parks and fine dining. Call Today!!!

Appliances:

Gas Stove

Amenities:

Laundry Room Pool Jacuzzi Playground Recreation room Roof deck

Balcony/Patio Parking-Covered