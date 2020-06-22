All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4702 Fulton Ave #209
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4702 Fulton Ave #209

4702 Fulton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4702 Fulton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Just renovated spacious Two bedroom - Two bath condo in prime Sherman Oaks / Studio City with Pool and Gym! - For Appointment please email stephan@lapmg.com

Beautiful spacious Two bedroom - Two Bath unit with balcony located in a fantastic well-maintained condo building with pool, spa, and gym in Sherman Oaks / Studio City.

Features include:
- Fresh paint
- Updated Kitchen and bathroom
- Kitchen includes stainless steel Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave and Dishwasher
- Very Spacious living room with balcony and dining area
- Large bedroom with great walk-in closet (and other closets)
- Recessed Lighting
- Lots of closet space
- 2 tandem parking spaces in gated subterranean garage
- Washer and dryer stacked in unit!
- Trash is included - Tenants pay for all other utilities

Fantastic location ! The unit is just blocks from the shops, restaurants, and nightlife on Ventura Blvd. Easy access to Coldwater Canyon and Woodman and US-101 freeway.

Monthly Rent $ 2,350
Security Deposit $ 2,350
Pet Rent: additional $25 per month

Application fee $35 per applicant over 18 years old

CONTACT: Leasing Agent at LA Property Management Group
Phone - 323.255.9400 EXT. # 1. Thank you.
For Appointment email : stephan@lapmg.com

(RLNE4631141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

