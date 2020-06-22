4702 Fulton Ave #209

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Just renovated spacious Two bedroom - Two bath condo in prime Sherman Oaks / Studio City with Pool and Gym! - For Appointment please email stephan@lapmg.com



Beautiful spacious Two bedroom - Two Bath unit with balcony located in a fantastic well-maintained condo building with pool, spa, and gym in Sherman Oaks / Studio City.



Features include:

- Fresh paint

- Updated Kitchen and bathroom

- Kitchen includes stainless steel Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave and Dishwasher

- Very Spacious living room with balcony and dining area

- Large bedroom with great walk-in closet (and other closets)

- Recessed Lighting

- Lots of closet space

- 2 tandem parking spaces in gated subterranean garage

- Washer and dryer stacked in unit!

- Trash is included - Tenants pay for all other utilities



Fantastic location ! The unit is just blocks from the shops, restaurants, and nightlife on Ventura Blvd. Easy access to Coldwater Canyon and Woodman and US-101 freeway.



Monthly Rent $ 2,350

Security Deposit $ 2,350

Pet Rent: additional $25 per month



Application fee $35 per applicant over 18 years old



CONTACT: Leasing Agent at LA Property Management Group

Phone - 323.255.9400 EXT. # 1. Thank you.

For Appointment email : stephan@lapmg.com



(RLNE4631141)