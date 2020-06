Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard pool

Fantastic lease opportunity with oversized, open concept floor plan condo, just steps from Ventura Blvd shopping and restaurants. Spacious floorplan with ample storage throughout, this unit features a large living room and private balcony. The complex includes two beautifully landscaped and well-maintained open courtyards, plus a sparkling clean pool. Situated on a quiet, tree-lined street, this is a rare opportunity not to be missed!