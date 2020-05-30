4655 Natick Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Move right in to this beautiful 1671 sf town home conveniently located within a short walk to Ventura Blvd, shops & restaurants. Enter into the large living room with gas fireplace, wet bar, tall ceilings & sliding door to private patio with a view of the garden & pool. Beautiful all new laminate floors throughout entire first floor. Step up to dining room, eat in kitchen w/ loads of light,. All stainless steel appliances, white cabinets & breakfast bar. (dishwasher, range, microwave and french door refrigerator)

2 bedrooms upstairs, each with an en-suite bathroom. Master has huge walk in closet, gas fireplace and high ceilings. 2nd Bedroom has nice roomy closet and another large closet in the hall. Additional cabinet storage outside of master bedroom. Downstairs a private garage w/ front load washer/ dryer. This quiet, serene town home is located in the back of the complex and is an end unit so only one common wall! Recently updated with fresh paint, recessed & modern lighting fixtures and fans. Attractive white wood blinds throughout, central heat and air, & newer windows on the west side of unit.