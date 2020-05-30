All apartments in Los Angeles
4655 Natick Avenue

4655 Natick Avenue
Location

4655 Natick Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Move right in to this beautiful 1671 sf town home conveniently located within a short walk to Ventura Blvd, shops & restaurants. Enter into the large living room with gas fireplace, wet bar, tall ceilings & sliding door to private patio with a view of the garden & pool. Beautiful all new laminate floors throughout entire first floor. Step up to dining room, eat in kitchen w/ loads of light,. All stainless steel appliances, white cabinets & breakfast bar. (dishwasher, range, microwave and french door refrigerator)
2 bedrooms upstairs, each with an en-suite bathroom. Master has huge walk in closet, gas fireplace and high ceilings. 2nd Bedroom has nice roomy closet and another large closet in the hall. Additional cabinet storage outside of master bedroom. Downstairs a private garage w/ front load washer/ dryer. This quiet, serene town home is located in the back of the complex and is an end unit so only one common wall! Recently updated with fresh paint, recessed & modern lighting fixtures and fans. Attractive white wood blinds throughout, central heat and air, & newer windows on the west side of unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4655 Natick Avenue have any available units?
4655 Natick Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4655 Natick Avenue have?
Some of 4655 Natick Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4655 Natick Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4655 Natick Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4655 Natick Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4655 Natick Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4655 Natick Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4655 Natick Avenue offers parking.
Does 4655 Natick Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4655 Natick Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4655 Natick Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4655 Natick Avenue has a pool.
Does 4655 Natick Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4655 Natick Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4655 Natick Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4655 Natick Avenue has units with dishwashers.
