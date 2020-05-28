All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4648 W 17th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4648 W 17th St
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

4648 W 17th St

4648 West 17th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4648 West 17th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid City

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
yoga
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
yoga
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b9770840a7 ---- *MOVE IN SPECIAL - TWO WEEKS FREE WITH GOOD CREDIT!! You'll love this mid-century building and the tree-lined street. The apartment has been completely renovated and features updated lighting, finishes and fixtures throughout. This stylish space has large windows, with a lot of natural light during the day. The lovely kitchen is great for cooking and entertaining and contains custom cabinetry, appliances, and modest dining space. The bedroom is generous with a good closet. The unit features a fully renovated bathroom, en suite laundry, and one parking space too! Located in the most central neighborhood in LA, this great one bedroom is in close proximity to city transportation via the Red and Orange Metro Lines. Conveniently located near the Midtown Shopping Center, Brownstone Bistro, Taqueria Jalisco, Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffle, Starbucks, Athletic Club and Yoga Instruction, etc. Available for an immediate move in. Please call 424.400.7010 to schedule a viewing KEY FEATURES: Laundry in unit New Appliances Ceiling fan Large windows/natural light New countertops Parking LEASE TERMS: 1 Year Lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4648 W 17th St have any available units?
4648 W 17th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4648 W 17th St have?
Some of 4648 W 17th St's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4648 W 17th St currently offering any rent specials?
4648 W 17th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4648 W 17th St pet-friendly?
No, 4648 W 17th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4648 W 17th St offer parking?
Yes, 4648 W 17th St offers parking.
Does 4648 W 17th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4648 W 17th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4648 W 17th St have a pool?
No, 4648 W 17th St does not have a pool.
Does 4648 W 17th St have accessible units?
No, 4648 W 17th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4648 W 17th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4648 W 17th St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palms Court
10125 Palms Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Chatsworth Pointe
8900 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91304
608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments
608 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Wilshire Margot Apartments
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes
6710 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments
4250 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College