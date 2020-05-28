4648 W 17th St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b9770840a7 ---- *MOVE IN SPECIAL - TWO WEEKS FREE WITH GOOD CREDIT!! You'll love this mid-century building and the tree-lined street. The apartment has been completely renovated and features updated lighting, finishes and fixtures throughout. This stylish space has large windows, with a lot of natural light during the day. The lovely kitchen is great for cooking and entertaining and contains custom cabinetry, appliances, and modest dining space. The bedroom is generous with a good closet. The unit features a fully renovated bathroom, en suite laundry, and one parking space too! Located in the most central neighborhood in LA, this great one bedroom is in close proximity to city transportation via the Red and Orange Metro Lines. Conveniently located near the Midtown Shopping Center, Brownstone Bistro, Taqueria Jalisco, Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffle, Starbucks, Athletic Club and Yoga Instruction, etc. Available for an immediate move in. Please call 424.400.7010 to schedule a viewing KEY FEATURES: Laundry in unit New Appliances Ceiling fan Large windows/natural light New countertops Parking LEASE TERMS: 1 Year Lease