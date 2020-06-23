All apartments in Los Angeles
4646 BURNET Avenue
4646 BURNET Avenue

4646 Burnet Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4646 Burnet Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Furnished or Unfurnished lease. Stunning Contemporary-Mediterranean, located just blocks from Ventura on a tranquil street. Italian porcelain floors flow through the lower level. The Living Room explodes with light drawn thru 2-Story Ceilings and Windows. Furnishings include a baby grand-piano, a sitting area with fireplace, and luxury dining area. The Kitchen is a Gourmand's dream with calacuta marble countertops, stainless steel appliances, center island, Wolf range, Subzero fridge and built-in espresso. All open to the Family / Living areas and outside patio. An adjacent hallway leads to den/TV room (or 5th bedroom) with direct access to backyard, and 1 bedroom and full bath. A sweeping staircase flows to the upper level loft. 2 additional Bedrooms, 1 additional bath and a huge master en-suite with walk-in closet and balcony overlook the backyard! The Rear Yard is a Private Resort with pool, spa and multiple seating areas! Ready for the ultimate entertainer Welcome home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4646 BURNET Avenue have any available units?
4646 BURNET Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4646 BURNET Avenue have?
Some of 4646 BURNET Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4646 BURNET Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4646 BURNET Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4646 BURNET Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4646 BURNET Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4646 BURNET Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4646 BURNET Avenue offers parking.
Does 4646 BURNET Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4646 BURNET Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4646 BURNET Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4646 BURNET Avenue has a pool.
Does 4646 BURNET Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4646 BURNET Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4646 BURNET Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4646 BURNET Avenue has units with dishwashers.
