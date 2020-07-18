All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4645 1/2 Lexington Ave

4645 1/2 Lexington Ave · (213) 947-3667
Location

4645 1/2 Lexington Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4645 1/2 Lexington Ave · Avail. now

$1,895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming Spanish Bungalow in East Hollywood - Welcome Home to your own Spanish Bungalow in East Hollywood. An up and coming East Side neighborhood, adjacent to Silver Lake, Echo Park, and Los Feliz. This 1920's community of bungalows is rarely available and thoughtfully cared for. Filled with natural light, hardwood floors throughout, and updated with dual pane windows. The home features 2 walk in closest and ample cabinetry in the kitchen for loads of storage. The kitchen is large enough for an eat in table, and includes a mud room that leads to your own private outdoor patio -- string some lights, lay an outdoor rug, a couple of potted plants, table and chairs and you have a slice of heaven. Additionally the patio features a private basement entrance for more storage. One covered and gated parking space included with the rent. Owner pays Water and Electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4645 1/2 Lexington Ave have any available units?
4645 1/2 Lexington Ave has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4645 1/2 Lexington Ave have?
Some of 4645 1/2 Lexington Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4645 1/2 Lexington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4645 1/2 Lexington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4645 1/2 Lexington Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4645 1/2 Lexington Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4645 1/2 Lexington Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4645 1/2 Lexington Ave offers parking.
Does 4645 1/2 Lexington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4645 1/2 Lexington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4645 1/2 Lexington Ave have a pool?
No, 4645 1/2 Lexington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4645 1/2 Lexington Ave have accessible units?
No, 4645 1/2 Lexington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4645 1/2 Lexington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4645 1/2 Lexington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
