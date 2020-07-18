4645 1/2 Lexington Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Charming Spanish Bungalow in East Hollywood - Welcome Home to your own Spanish Bungalow in East Hollywood. An up and coming East Side neighborhood, adjacent to Silver Lake, Echo Park, and Los Feliz. This 1920's community of bungalows is rarely available and thoughtfully cared for. Filled with natural light, hardwood floors throughout, and updated with dual pane windows. The home features 2 walk in closest and ample cabinetry in the kitchen for loads of storage. The kitchen is large enough for an eat in table, and includes a mud room that leads to your own private outdoor patio -- string some lights, lay an outdoor rug, a couple of potted plants, table and chairs and you have a slice of heaven. Additionally the patio features a private basement entrance for more storage. One covered and gated parking space included with the rent. Owner pays Water and Electric.



Please contact Paizley for showings - (505) 401-5853



(RLNE5906629)