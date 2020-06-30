4630 ESPARTO Street

Amenities

Absolutely Stunning!!! Built with the highest quality craftsmanship & materials! This Gorgeous South of the Blvd Home boasts tree top views, a bright open floor plan, high ceilings throughout, bamboo wood floors, stone finishes, & top of the line fixtures. Huge Gourmet Chef's Kitchen includes Viking range, double oven, warming drawer, wine fridge, custom cabinetry, huge center island, 2 kitchen sinks, hot & cold filtered water, and a huge walk-in pantry with hookups for a second fridge! Beautiful and Spacious Master Suite features a huge sitting room w/ fireplace, vaulted ceilings, wet bar w/fridge & filtered water, a large walk-in closet, & a 2nd separate master bathroom and closet. The main Spa-like Master Bath features an over sized jetted tub, steam shower, and a double rain shower w/ body sprays. All bedrooms have their own custom bathrooms & organized closets. Speaker system throughout the house & outside, two 5-ton HVAC units, central vacuum system, and house is fully wired to install a home automation system and/or security system with cameras. Grassy yard with an over sized jacuzzi and built-in BBQ center. Perfect location w/ easy access to the freeway, beach, Calabasas Commons, & shops!