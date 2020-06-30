All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 19 2019 at 4:44 AM

4630 ESPARTO Street

4630 Esparto Road · No Longer Available
Location

4630 Esparto Road, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Absolutely Stunning!!! Built with the highest quality craftsmanship & materials! This Gorgeous South of the Blvd Home boasts tree top views, a bright open floor plan, high ceilings throughout, bamboo wood floors, stone finishes, & top of the line fixtures. Huge Gourmet Chef's Kitchen includes Viking range, double oven, warming drawer, wine fridge, custom cabinetry, huge center island, 2 kitchen sinks, hot & cold filtered water, and a huge walk-in pantry with hookups for a second fridge! Beautiful and Spacious Master Suite features a huge sitting room w/ fireplace, vaulted ceilings, wet bar w/fridge & filtered water, a large walk-in closet, & a 2nd separate master bathroom and closet. The main Spa-like Master Bath features an over sized jetted tub, steam shower, and a double rain shower w/ body sprays. All bedrooms have their own custom bathrooms & organized closets. Speaker system throughout the house & outside, two 5-ton HVAC units, central vacuum system, and house is fully wired to install a home automation system and/or security system with cameras. Grassy yard with an over sized jacuzzi and built-in BBQ center. Perfect location w/ easy access to the freeway, beach, Calabasas Commons, & shops!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4630 ESPARTO Street have any available units?
4630 ESPARTO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4630 ESPARTO Street have?
Some of 4630 ESPARTO Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4630 ESPARTO Street currently offering any rent specials?
4630 ESPARTO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4630 ESPARTO Street pet-friendly?
No, 4630 ESPARTO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4630 ESPARTO Street offer parking?
Yes, 4630 ESPARTO Street offers parking.
Does 4630 ESPARTO Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4630 ESPARTO Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4630 ESPARTO Street have a pool?
No, 4630 ESPARTO Street does not have a pool.
Does 4630 ESPARTO Street have accessible units?
No, 4630 ESPARTO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4630 ESPARTO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4630 ESPARTO Street has units with dishwashers.

