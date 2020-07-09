4628 Norelle Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

The house is located on a very quiet street and easy access to 10 freeway. It features 2 bedrooms & 1 bath with new ceiling fans with fireplace and window A/C in the living room. Kitchen countertop and cabinets are all recently updated, and all appliances are in nice & clean condition. Washer and dryer are included in the lease and located in an individual laundry room. The back yard is just remodeled with a detached two-car garage, and sprinklers are controlled by smart device. Landlord will be replacing the stove soon, and paying for standard pest control. NO PETS will be allowed.