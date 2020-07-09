All apartments in Los Angeles
4628 Norelle Street
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM

4628 Norelle Street

4628 Norelle Street · No Longer Available
Location

4628 Norelle Street, Los Angeles, CA 90032
LA-32

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
The house is located on a very quiet street and easy access to 10 freeway. It features 2 bedrooms & 1 bath with new ceiling fans with fireplace and window A/C in the living room. Kitchen countertop and cabinets are all recently updated, and all appliances are in nice & clean condition. Washer and dryer are included in the lease and located in an individual laundry room. The back yard is just remodeled with a detached two-car garage, and sprinklers are controlled by smart device. Landlord will be replacing the stove soon, and paying for standard pest control. NO PETS will be allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4628 Norelle Street have any available units?
4628 Norelle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4628 Norelle Street have?
Some of 4628 Norelle Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4628 Norelle Street currently offering any rent specials?
4628 Norelle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4628 Norelle Street pet-friendly?
No, 4628 Norelle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4628 Norelle Street offer parking?
Yes, 4628 Norelle Street offers parking.
Does 4628 Norelle Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4628 Norelle Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4628 Norelle Street have a pool?
No, 4628 Norelle Street does not have a pool.
Does 4628 Norelle Street have accessible units?
No, 4628 Norelle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4628 Norelle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4628 Norelle Street does not have units with dishwashers.

