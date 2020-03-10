All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

4616 Pickford Street

4616 Pickford Street · (408) 917-0430
Location

4616 Pickford Street, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1010 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

Hurry!!! Book your showings and submit your application now. Call us at 408-780-2691.

Cozy, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom single-family home property rental in the Mid City neighborhood in Los Angeles. Near a police station, midtown crossing, freeway, and public transportation.

The pleasant interior is unfurnished and features a living room, dining room, waterproof vinyl wood flooring, and tile flooring. A kitchen with granite countertops and fine cabinets with drawers. There are no appliances or but it is negotiable. A hookup connection for a washer and dryer is available. Gas wall heating installed for climate control. The exterior features a porch and a yard for some much needed fresh air.

Tenant is responsible for electricity, water, and gas. They can also install cable and internet if they shoulder the cost. The tenants are free to use the garden but will need approval from the owner and maintain the garden. Trash pick-up is every Monday. Landlord will cover the yard maintenance if the garden is not in use.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=zntPsHKAex4

Additional Details:
There is a driveway on the right side for parking and on-street space (first-come, first-serve).

Pets are not allowed but negotiable for service pets and trained dogs, preferably small, with a $500 pet deposit per pet. Cats are not allowed.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Close to Alta Loma Elementary School, Johnnie Cochran, Jr.,

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5683671)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4616 Pickford Street have any available units?
4616 Pickford Street has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4616 Pickford Street have?
Some of 4616 Pickford Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4616 Pickford Street currently offering any rent specials?
4616 Pickford Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4616 Pickford Street pet-friendly?
No, 4616 Pickford Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4616 Pickford Street offer parking?
Yes, 4616 Pickford Street does offer parking.
Does 4616 Pickford Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4616 Pickford Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4616 Pickford Street have a pool?
No, 4616 Pickford Street does not have a pool.
Does 4616 Pickford Street have accessible units?
No, 4616 Pickford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4616 Pickford Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4616 Pickford Street does not have units with dishwashers.
