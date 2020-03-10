4616 Pickford Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance internet access

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.



Hurry!!! Book your showings and submit your application now. Call us at 408-780-2691.



Cozy, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom single-family home property rental in the Mid City neighborhood in Los Angeles. Near a police station, midtown crossing, freeway, and public transportation.



The pleasant interior is unfurnished and features a living room, dining room, waterproof vinyl wood flooring, and tile flooring. A kitchen with granite countertops and fine cabinets with drawers. There are no appliances or but it is negotiable. A hookup connection for a washer and dryer is available. Gas wall heating installed for climate control. The exterior features a porch and a yard for some much needed fresh air.



Tenant is responsible for electricity, water, and gas. They can also install cable and internet if they shoulder the cost. The tenants are free to use the garden but will need approval from the owner and maintain the garden. Trash pick-up is every Monday. Landlord will cover the yard maintenance if the garden is not in use.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=zntPsHKAex4



Additional Details:

There is a driveway on the right side for parking and on-street space (first-come, first-serve).



Pets are not allowed but negotiable for service pets and trained dogs, preferably small, with a $500 pet deposit per pet. Cats are not allowed.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Close to Alta Loma Elementary School, Johnnie Cochran, Jr.,



No Pets Allowed



