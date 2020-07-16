All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4616 GLENCOE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4616 GLENCOE Avenue
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:14 AM

4616 GLENCOE Avenue

4616 Glencoe Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Marina Del Rey
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4616 Glencoe Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Resort living at it's finest! This spacious townhome is one of the largest floorplans available in Villa Vallarta with over 1900 square feet. Enjoy the California indoor/outdoor lifestyle from the beautifully landscaped grounds with pool & spa to the private garden patio welcoming you into this 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome. The living room with fireplace & sliding glass doors open to the patio perfect for summer BBQs. The dining room with wet bar overlooks the living room and opens to the large kitchen with built-ins, pantry and separate laundry room. A powder room and direct access to a private, 2 car garage complete the first floor. Upstairs you'll find two bedroom suites including a master suite with a wall of closets and master bath with dual sinks & separate tub & shower. The 2nd bedroom offers a full bathroom and walk in closet. Highlights include wood floors, air conditioning, and plantation shutters. Located just blocks from shopping, restaurants, & entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4616 GLENCOE Avenue have any available units?
4616 GLENCOE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4616 GLENCOE Avenue have?
Some of 4616 GLENCOE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4616 GLENCOE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4616 GLENCOE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4616 GLENCOE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4616 GLENCOE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4616 GLENCOE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4616 GLENCOE Avenue offers parking.
Does 4616 GLENCOE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4616 GLENCOE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4616 GLENCOE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4616 GLENCOE Avenue has a pool.
Does 4616 GLENCOE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4616 GLENCOE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4616 GLENCOE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4616 GLENCOE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Chase Knolls
13401 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Wilshire Victoria Apartments
10700 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Windsor at Hancock Park
445 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
East View
327 North Boylston Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College