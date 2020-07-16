4616 GLENCOE Avenue

Amenities
Resort living at it's finest! This spacious townhome is one of the largest floorplans available in Villa Vallarta with over 1900 square feet. Enjoy the California indoor/outdoor lifestyle from the beautifully landscaped grounds with pool & spa to the private garden patio welcoming you into this 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome. The living room with fireplace & sliding glass doors open to the patio perfect for summer BBQs. The dining room with wet bar overlooks the living room and opens to the large kitchen with built-ins, pantry and separate laundry room. A powder room and direct access to a private, 2 car garage complete the first floor. Upstairs you'll find two bedroom suites including a master suite with a wall of closets and master bath with dual sinks & separate tub & shower. The 2nd bedroom offers a full bathroom and walk in closet. Highlights include wood floors, air conditioning, and plantation shutters. Located just blocks from shopping, restaurants, & entertainment.