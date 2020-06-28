Rent Calculator
4615 Lemona Avenue
Last updated October 24 2019 at 7:25 AM
4615 Lemona Avenue
4615 Lemona Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
4615 Lemona Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Newer home in great condition walking distance to Ventura BLVD! This incredible home is move in ready and has a great floorplan. Easy to show will not last at this price for this location!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4615 Lemona Avenue have any available units?
4615 Lemona Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 4615 Lemona Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4615 Lemona Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4615 Lemona Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4615 Lemona Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 4615 Lemona Avenue offer parking?
No, 4615 Lemona Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4615 Lemona Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4615 Lemona Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4615 Lemona Avenue have a pool?
No, 4615 Lemona Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4615 Lemona Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4615 Lemona Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4615 Lemona Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4615 Lemona Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4615 Lemona Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4615 Lemona Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
